Review: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

The concert runs October 6 - 7, 2023.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

October 6-7, 2023 at the Ordway Concert Hall

Venturing behind the scenes of an evolving musical is a rare privilege, and being among the inaugural audience to witness the latest original songs from the developing musical Ever After was a truly captivating experience. This musical offers a more realistic perspective on the classic Cinderella fairy tale, drawing inspiration from the beloved film.

During this extraordinary concert event, the music guided us through the journey of Danielle de Barbarac as she boldly risked everything to rescue a friend from an unjust fate, captivating the hearts and imaginations of an entire country in the process. With the unexpected guidance of Leonardo da Vinci, Danielle faces the monumental decisions of self-discovery, defining her purpose, fighting for her beliefs, and determining the lengths she would go for love.

The performance showcased four incredibly talented Broadway singers, key members of the creative team, a remarkable 14-piece orchestra, and the incomparable Sounds of Blackness, a three-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble. This concert not only allowed us a glimpse behind the curtain but also provided an opportunity to be enchanted by the magic of this emerging musical on its expedition to the grand stage.

Creative Team:

Cast:

The concert took place in the exquisite Ordway Concert Hall and featured a full orchestra composed of local Minnesota musicians. The Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness lent their powerful voices to the chorus and ensemble numbers, enhancing the musical experience. The Broadway actors, along with the creative team, not only performed various numbers but also offered insights into their creative process, unraveling the essence and narrative of each song.

The melodies were enchanting, with catchy tunes that allowed the actors to transport us to the envisioned scenes on stage. From what the creative team elucidated, it was evident that this musical stays true to the essence of the original movie while infusing its unique and imaginative perspective.

Anticipation lingers for the continuation of this musical's journey. Envisioning a full-fledged production in the near future is an exciting prospect, and we eagerly await the next steps in this enchanting tale.

