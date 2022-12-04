Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

'Step into an enchanted world this holiday season as Broadway @ the Ordway proudly presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the beloved Broadway musical stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film. Belle, a bright, beautiful, and independent young woman is taken prisoner in a castle by a beast-really an unfortunate young prince trapped in an evil spell. With the help of singing teapots, clocks, and candlesticks, she breaks the spell and frees the prince with a simple act of love. Brought to life in a spectacular new production, this "tale as old as time" is told in a fresh new way-a magical adventure about finding you can change, learning you were wrong, tune as old as song, Beauty and the Beast."

Most of us know this tale as old as time. The Ordway put on a wonderful production of Beauty and the Beast, perfect for the holiday season! The creative team, Scenic and Projection Design Adam Koch and Steven Royal Costume Design by Ryan Moller Lighting Design by Cory Pattak Sound Design by Andy Horka and Jim Pfitzinger Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design by Bobbie Zlotnik, all made this production magical. You felt like you were in an enchanted castle. There were projections on the large screen as the backdrop as well as the scene transitions and the large props and sets brought on stage. The added additional effects such as the beast's transformation was neat. You wondered "how?!" The costumes were breathtaking especially Belle's yellow gown during Tale As Old As Time. The choreography by Robbi Roby and the direction by Michael Heitzman was well executed and gave all of the ensemble members a chance to showcase not only their big group numbers in Be Our Geast but their individual dance and acrobatic skills as well.

The cast was so talened and fit their roles to a t. I also enjoyed seeing such a diverse cast and principle roles embodied by BIPOC. I enjoyed seeing younger audience attendees be inspired to see representation on stage. Rajané Katurah (Belle) and Jamecia Bennett (Mrs. Potts), gave bone chilling renditions of Home, A Change In Me, and Tale As Old As Time," I enjoyed that they added their own flavor to it and was blown away by their vocals.

Nathaniel Hackman (Beast) gave a powerful rendition of the ballad, If I Can't Love Her, Rush Benson (Lefou), and Regan Featherston (Gaston) were wondeful both strong in their characters and had great comedic timing and chemistry with each other. The rest of the enchanted objects Jorie Ann Kosel (Babette), Thomasina Petrus (Madame de la Grande Bouche, Philip Taratula (Cogsworth), Tate Ashcraft (Chip), all did a wonderful at bringing these characters to life.

I would highly recommend seeing this marvelous production of Beauty and the Beast at the Ordway!

Photo Credit: Dan Norman