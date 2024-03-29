Review: APPLES IN WINTER at Gremlin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Angela Timberman

photo by Alyssa Kristine Photography

APPLES IN WINTER

by Jennifer Fawcett

Directed by Brian Balcom

Featuring Angela Timberman

March 22 – April 7, 2024

Miriam bakes a sensational apple pie, and today she faces a special request to recreate her signature recipe. However, this request comes at a heavy emotional expense: she must confront a heinous act from over 20 years ago, for which her son now sits on death row. This powerful, expressive one-woman drama delves into the reverberations of addiction, the trauma of violence, and the unwavering strength of a mother’s love. "Apples In Winter" has been honored with the prestigious Smith Prize from the National New Play Network and received a Rolling World Premiere in 2019.

Photo by Alyssa Kristine Photography

Apples in Winter" is a poignant 90-minute one-woman show featuring Angela Timberman as Miriam, a mother whose son is incarcerated. One of his last requests is for his mother's apple pie, setting the stage for an emotional journey. The prison kitchen serves as the backdrop, with all baking supplies provided except for the crucial apples.

As Angela bakes the pie in real-time, she guides us through the complexities of her relationship with her son, Robert. The narrative tackles heavy topics such as addiction and violence, delivering a powerful and thought-provoking experience. Angela's performance is riveting, seamlessly blending dramatic and emotional moments.

Photo by Alyssa Kristine Photography

The aroma of the pie adds to the immersive experience, but it's the profound silence of the audience that truly speaks volumes. "Apples in Winter" demands a certain mood and mindset from its viewers; it's a challenging script that prompts introspection and reflection.

I would recommend seeing Apples in Winter at the Gremlin Theater.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.