Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company

Alice in Wonderland photo of Anja Arora and Taj Ruler

Dive headfirst into the whimsical wonderland of Lewis Carroll's classic tale as you follow Alice on her fantastical journey through a world of rhymes and ridiculousness. Sharon Holland's adaptation brings a fresh and wildly creative spin to the timeless story, where checkerboards and cheeky cats await around every corner. Directed by Peter C. Brosius, this production invites the audience to join Alice as she chases the elusive White Rabbit, partakes in the most absurd tea party imaginable, and confronts the fiery Queen of Hearts. With music by Victor Zupanc setting the tone, prepare for a journey filled with mayhem and mischief. But be warned: with Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a ladder, what could possibly go wrong? Step into this curious and captivating world where each twist and turn leads to something even more curiouser and curiouser.

Alice in Wonderland photo of River Clementson

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing Wonderland at the Children's Theatre Company, featuring Anja Arora in the role of Alice. Arora's portrayal of the titular character was captivating and truly brought Alice to life on stage. While the production included nods to the classic Disney version we all know, it primarily stayed true to Lewis Carroll's original vision.

This adaptation masterfully incorporated all the beloved characters from the story, including the White Rabbit, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and the Queen of Hearts. One standout aspect of the performance was the ensemble's interaction with the audience before the show, as they engaged with mime-type makeup, setting an immersive tone for the journey ahead.

As we embarked on Alice's adventure, from her pursuit of the perpetually tardy White Rabbit to her tumble down the rabbit hole into Wonderland, I was impressed by the innovative use of lighting and production effects throughout the show. There were numerous moments that left me marveling at the creativity behind the scenes, particularly scenes like Humpty Dumpty perched on a ladder, prompting the question, "How are they doing that?"

Alice in Wonderland photo of Antonisia Collins, Anja Arora, and Keegan Robinson

Additionally, the way the actors supported characters like the Caterpillar and the deck of cards showcased the ensemble's skill and commitment to bringing Wonderland to life in a truly imaginative and engaging manner. Overall, Wonderland at the Children's Theatre Company was a delightful journey into a world of creativity and wonder that left me thoroughly entertained and enchanted.

Alice and Wonderland Ensamble

The performance was truly magical, and I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing productions at the Children's Theatre Company.

All photos featured in this review are courtesy of the Children's Theatre Company.