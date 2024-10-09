Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Ordway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations makes its tour stop at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, from October 8–13, 2024. This musical chronicles the journey of the iconic musical group The Temptations, from their beginnings in the industry to their rise to fame with numerous number-one hits.

Photo by Johan Persson

The cast features Rudy Foster as Otis Williams, Josiah Travis Kent Rogers as David Ruffin, Lowes Moore as Eddie Kendricks, Bryce Valle as Paul Williams, and Jameson Clanton as Melvin Franklin. They displayed remarkable chemistry both as a group and as individual performers. The choreography was impressive, showcasing timeless moves that pay homage to The Temptations while adding their own flair.

The sets and costumes effectively captured the era of The Temptations. The backdrop featured screen projections that enhanced various scenes, and the costumes were bright and colorful, including the striking blazers worn by the group. It was also a delight to see other well-known characters portrayed by Jasmine Barboa (Ensemble, Josephine/Diana Ross), Kerry D’Jovanni (Ensemble, Berry Gordy), and Cedric Jamaal Greene (Ensemble, Smokey Robinson/Damon Harris), who performed memorable songs while embodying the signature dances and motions.

Photo by Johan Persson

The entire cast exuded joy on stage, particularly during the high-energy musical numbers.

I highly recommend seeing Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations while it’s in town. It offers a captivating story, beloved songs, and vibrant production numbers—you won’t want to miss it!

