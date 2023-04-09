Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AGAIN at Theater Mu

This production runs now till April 16th

Apr. 09, 2023  
Melody Her (Quest, on the left) and Dexieng Yang (Mai See) joking around.
Photo by Rich Ryan

"(Minneapolis/Saint Paul) - Local Hmong American playwright and theater artist Katie Ka Vang returns to Theater Mu for the world premiere of her and Melissa Li's musical, Again. Weaving together unlikely friendships, complex family dynamics, and original songs, Again runs Mar 31-Apr 16 at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis (previews Mar 29 & 30). The story begins when cancer survivor Mai See, a successful memoirist who can't seem to get her life together, meets Quest, an aspiring filmmaker who is battling chronic cancer herself. Inspired by Mai See's work, Quest asks her to star in her documentary. Although Mai See reluctantly agrees, they're both thrown for a loop when Mai See discovers she has relapsed. "

Aaron Komo (Broc/Doc) bringing over a stool to talk to Dexieng Yang (Mai See), who is trying to write. Photo by Rich Ryan

II feel so fortunate to be able to have an AAPI theater organization in the Twin Cities. To see a world premier of an AAPI story on stage is always special. This production of Again was wonderful. It was a cast of four actors, Melody Her (Quest), Aaron Komo (Doc./Broc), Dexieng Yang (Mai See), Pagina Xiong (Shia), were all so talented and great with their roles.

The set was had rotating walls that were quickly transitioned from Mai See's home to the book shop, to the Dr.'s office. There were so many added lighting effects and smoke for certain scenes. Along with the wonderful story and script that went through a wide range of comedic, hopeful, and sad moments for Mai See, Quest, and Shia, that had an unexpected and special moment at the end that I do not want to give away, the music was great. The songs were catchy that ranged from a good belter, comedic, to sad and hopeful. The costumes were nice and there were some that I do not want to give away but they unexpected and funny!

Dexieng Yang (Mai See, on the right) exuberantly entering the apartment to greet Pagnia Xiong (Shia). Photo by Rich Ryan

I would highly recommend seeing Again. This original musical is one not to be missed. It's a story with hope, laughter, courage, family, and heart.

