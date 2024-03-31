Review: A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT at History Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Unique Assignment

by Harrison David Rivers

Directed by Richard D. Thompson

Two men, Henry Gallagher, a white man, and James Meredith, a Black man, are unexpectedly brought together in the tumultuous aftermath of the Ole Miss Riot. Meredith made history as the first African American admitted to the University of Mississippi in 1962. Meanwhile, Gallagher, a young second lieutenant in the army hailing from Minnesota, finds himself tasked with overseeing Meredith's on-campus security. As they navigate the complex political and social landscape of desegregation, their initially strained relationship begins to evolve, ultimately leading Gallagher to a profound personal revelation. Through the lens of their individual perspectives and experiences, delve into this pivotal moment in Civil Rights history, exploring the dynamics between Gallagher and Meredith as they grapple with the challenges of integration.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

Cast

Pearce Bunting*

James A. Williams*

Kevin Brown, Jr.*

Kevin Fanshaw

Understudies

Kevin Brown, Jr.*

Peyton Dixon*

Bradley Johnson

Jim Ramlet

Creative team

Playwright – Harrison David Rivers

Director - Richard D. Thompson

Scenic Design - Ursula Bowden

Costume Design – Meghan Kent

Lighting Design – Kurt Jung

Properties Design - Kirby Moore

Sound Design - Katharine Horowitz

Video Design – Kathy Maxwell

Production Manager - Lee Johnson*

Technical Director - Gunther Gullickson

Master Electrician - Nick Walberg

Costume Assistant - Meghan Kent

Performance Stage Manager - Lee Johnson*

Assistant Stage Manager - Sam Smith

Rehearsal Stage Manager - Jessica Goldade Swanson

The world premiere of "A Unique Assignment" by The History Production brings to life the compelling memoirs of James Meredith and Henry Gallagher. Set against a backdrop of draped curtains and projected scenes, the production maintains a minimalist aesthetic with carefully chosen props and period-appropriate costumes that add depth to the narrative.

Pearce Bunting's portrayal of Henry Gallagher and James A. Williams' embodiment of James Meredith are marked by a palpable chemistry that enriches their performances. The narrative primarily unfolds through Gallagher's perspective, offering a nuanced exploration of politics, race, and interpersonal dynamics during the era of integration. As the characters traverse the complexities of their relationship, they share personal anecdotes and experiences, deepening their understanding of each other and the world around them.

Kevin Fanshaw, depicting the younger years of Henry Gallagher with roots in Minnesota, delivers a compelling performance, while Kevin Brown Jr. impressively takes on multiple roles throughout the production, showcasing versatility and skill. Together, the ensemble cast delivers a powerful rendition of this important chapter in history, offering audiences a thought-provoking and immersive theatrical experience.

I would recommend seeing A Unique Assignment at the History Theatre.

