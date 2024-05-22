A World Premiere & More Set for History Theatre 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SAINT PAUL, MN - History Theatre is thrilled to announce its 2024-25 Theater season, featuring a personal story of community and the American Dream, the return of two audience favorites, an extraordinary world premiere, and a whirlwind musical that will bring audiences back to the 1800's. Subscriptions and group tickets on sale now, all single tickets available on July 9th.

"There is an interconnectedness that history isn't distant but that we make history every day and an importance of knowing the past, to better understand where we are going", said Artistic Director Richard D. Thompson. "As we look ahead to the new season, I hope there is something in each production audiences connect to and leave inspired to continue learning more about our shared history. The expansive look back covers many aspects of human society including social, industrial, military, economics, religion, community, and more. Stories that remain relevant to today's world and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the theatre to experience them."

History Theatre will open the new season with Stanley Kipper and Laura Drake's Behind the Sun, a personal drama based on the playwright's life about the power of family and friendship to fulfill a dream in the face of redlining in the 1950s.

Stock up on your baking supplies for Cristina Luzárraga and Denise Prosek's I Am Betty, returning this holiday season. "Betty Crocker" was originally invented as a marketing gimmick, but it has influenced generations of families and kitchens. This sold-out sensation from last season returns as a musical treat that will have you singing along and wanting to bake with Betty as it explores the lives of women and society over the last century.

Return to the Northwoods with the return of another audience favorite, The Root Beer Lady. Kim Schultz wrote and performed this story about Dorothy Molter's solitary yet fulfilling existence, which began in 1934. Dorothy's story will delight all, young and old.

Rick Shiomi's Secret Warriors is inspired by the story of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the US Armed Forces during World War II. Discover the story of the warriors you don't know about. With training camps located at Fort Snelling and Fort Savage, the play features two men, Koji Kimura and Tamio Takahashi, who took extraordinary risks to save their fellow soldiers.

Finally, Josef Evan's new musical, Whoa Nellie: The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West, will transport you back to the 1880s, capping up the season. This whirlwind tale of a fake detective (and former child performer), whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her a Minnesota media sensation. This fast-paced, funny, and surprisingly moving new musical follows the destructive path of the enigmatic and relentless "Nellie King," the alias by which she was best known, as her reckless disregard for the law leads to disastrous ends and a powerful emotional reckoning. Along the way, her story brings to light historical realities around gender, addiction, mental health and celebrity that continue to resonate today.

New this season, History Theatre celebrates entering the third decade of commissioning and fostering new works in our Raw Stages Festival by moving it to the fall. Join us Oct. 24 - 27 this year. "We are moving our beloved Raw Stages festival in order to deepen our commitment to new work. Placing it in the fall allows the organization to give even more time and energy to our flagship festival." says New Works & Producing Associate and Festival Producer Laura Leffler. The line-up of new works will be announced this summer.

THE SEASON LINE-UP

BEHIND THE SUN

September 21-October 13, 2024

By Stanley Kipper and Laura Drake

Directed by Richard D. Thompson

Obie Kipper has finally found the house of his dreams but there's one problem: it's 1956 and Obie's dream for the future of his family lies outside his redlined neighborhood, in an all-white neighborhood. With help from an old friend and coworker, Obie puts in motion a sensational scheme to purchase the house. This may either land him in jail or help chart the future for his family and all of Minneapolis. Based on the lives of playwright Stan Kipper's family, experience this story of community, family, and the lengths some had to go through to achieve the American Dream.

RAW STAGES FESTIVAL Oct 24-27

History Theatre regularly commissions new work and has produced over 115 world premieres since 1978. The RAW STAGES: New Works Festival is an opportunity for YOU to get an inside look at the script development process and provide feedback for the playwrights. Our twenty first annual RAW STAGES festival consists of five staged readings of scripts-in-progress, directed and performed by professional artists. Following each reading, audiences will be invited to join a live talkback with the artistic team and cast.

I AM BETTY

November 23- December 29, 2024

Book and Additional Lyrics by Cristina Luzárraga

Music and Lyrics by Denise Prosek

Directed by Maija García

Choreographed by Renee Guittar

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes, kitchens, and recipes for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has impacted multiple generations as society has grappled with questions of women's role in American society. You will be humming the catchy music from this world premiere musical and inspired to go home to bake something new!

THE ROOT BEER LADY

January 25- February 23, 2025

Written and performed by Kim Schultz

Originally directed by Addie Gorlin-Han

Remounted by Jess Yates

Experience the story of the indomitable Dorothy Molter, the last legal non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters. The story reflects the beauty and hardships of Molter's solitary yet satisfying life beginning in 1934. The play, funny and passionate, explores her independence, fortitude, and love of nature, and pushes back against the premise that her time in the North Woods made her the "Loneliest Woman in America," as the Saturday Evening Post claimed in 1952. Dorothy Molter's story will delight all, young and old.

SECRET WARRIORS

March 29- April 19, 2025

By Rick Shiomi

Directed by Lily Tung Crystal

As the eyes and ears if General MacArthur said, "they saved countless Allied lives and shortened the war by two years." Inspired by the story of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the US Armed Forces during World War II, discover the story of the warriors you don't know about. With training camps located at Fort Snelling and Fort Savage, the play features two men, Koji Kimura and Tamio Takahashi, who took extraordinary risks to save their fellow soldiers.

WHOA, NELLIE: THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST

May 17-June 8, 2025

Book, Lyrics and Music by Josef Evans

Directed by Laura Leffler

A whirlwind tale of a fake detective (and former child performer), whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her a Minnesota media sensation in the late 1800s. This fast-paced, funny, and surprisingly moving new musical follows the path of the enigmatic and relentless "Nellie King," the alias by which she was best known, as her reckless disregard for the law leads to disastrous ends and a powerful emotional reckoning. Along the way, her story brings to light historical realities around gender, addiction, mental health and celebrity that continue to resonate today.

Ticket Information

Season passes and group tickets are available now. Single Tickets on sale July 9, 2024. Learn more: https://www.historytheatre.com/2024-2025-season

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access, ASL, Audio Described, and Open Captioned performances. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

