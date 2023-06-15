Really Spicy Opera Returns To Twin Cities Performances With Showcase Of New Operas By Minnesota Writers 

Learn more about the program here.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at St Photo 2 Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State Theater
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da Photo 3 Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da
Cantus Announces 2023-24 Season of Concerts Photo 4 Cantus Announces 2023-24 Season of Concerts

Really Spicy Opera Returns To Twin Cities Performances With Showcase Of New Operas By Minnesota Writers 

Really Spicy Opera Returns To Twin Cities Performances With Showcase Of New Operas By Minnesota Writers 

Minneapolis-based Really Spicy Opera returns to live, in-person performances this Sunday with a free concert of new opera excerpts by Minnesota writers at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. This 5:30-7 p.m. performance, offered through Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board's Music & Movies Event Series, will present music from 10 operas created through RSO's Aria Institute for Composers and Librettists. The first half of the program includes six arias, two duets, a quartet, and a quintet. The second half consists of the world premiere performance of Meow and Forever: a romance in two cats [sic]. This opera co-written by Jodi Goble and Basil Considine explores the adventures of women dating women after college, with musical highlights including a trio with singing cats.

The Aria Institute for Composers and Librettists is one of three long-term, intensive opera writing training programs in the United States. Founded in 2020 by Tess Altiveros, Anne Wieben, and Basil Considine, the Aria Institute uses a unique model informed by 18th- and 19th-century examples that centers performers in the creative process. The program has trained more than 120 alums from 6 countries since its pandemic launch. Alums who trained in the Aria Institute have gone on to receive major fellowships, awards and commissions, including from entities such as the Kennedy Center and Sydney Opera. The Aria Institute was a key element in Really Spicy Opera's State Department-backed tours of France and Madagascar in 2022, and its model for centering women's voices was incorporated into teacher training in Madagascar. The Aria Institute will travel to Germany in 2024 through the DAAD exchange program.

Sunday's program will include operatic takes on running off to join the circus, airline travel, gardening disasters, the meaning of art, in-law strife, natural disasters, family drama and (of course) romance in all of its flavors. Notably, 20% of the featured writers identify as trans, 33% identify as racial-minorities, 67% identify as LGBTQ+, and 75% identify as women - a reflection of the Aria Institute's success in reaching groups that have been historically underrepresented in writing American opera.

An example of the featured music is the aria, "Gardens of Blight", written by St. Paul-based playwright Tiffa Foster and composer Jamey Guzman. After being forced out as a high-powered CEO, Rose decides to take over the local gardening club - only to discover first-hand that gardening is harder than it looks. The larger opera, Green Thumbed, is inspired by Foster's experience training as a master gardener and observing the social dynamics of gardening clubs as mingling places that cross social strata. Music from the opera, which has been developed through the Aria Institute, has been presented to great acclaim in France, Germany and Madagascar. Soprano Elena Stabile will bring the role to life on Sunday.

"We founded the Aria Institute with the goal of changing not just how opera sounds, but also what you see onstage," said RSO artistic director Basil Considine. "When you change who writes opera, you immediately start to see new stories, new takes and new types of characters."

"It's a joy to see each new piece come in," said RSO managing director Anne Wieben. "The excitement of seeing each draft come in, then evolve and finally burst onto stage is terrific!"

Sunday's performance will feature an ensemble of eight opera singers and six instrumentalists. Really Spicy Opera's work is made possible by grants from the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota State Arts Board, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Network of Ensemble Theaters.


SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY


October 2023
December 2023
March 2024
April 2024
July 2024



RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Photos: First Look At The Stars Of KINKY BOOTS At Duluth Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At The Stars Of KINKY BOOTS At Duluth Playhouse

Following the 10-year anniversary of KINKY BOOTS sweeping Broadway audiences off their feet, Duluth Playhouse will produce the first regional theatre production in Minnesota. See first look photos of the leading cast!

2
Viva La Vie Boheme! Emerging Professional Ensemble Presents Jonathan Larsons RENT Photo
Viva La Vie Boheme! Emerging Professional Ensemble Presents Jonathan Larson's RENT

Emerging Professionals Ensemble (EPE) is presenting the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Jonathan Larson's RENT featuring the next generation of Twin Cities theatre professionals.

3
Interview: Phillip Phillips of PHILLIP PHILLIPS - THE DRIFT BACK TOUR at Varsity Theater Photo
Interview: Phillip Phillips of PHILLIP PHILLIPS - THE DRIFT BACK TOUR at Varsity Theater

Phillip Phillips, winner of American Idol season 11 is bringing his Drift Back tour the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

4
Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at St Photo
Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State Theater

Congratulations to Joe Jacobson (he/him) from St. Francis High School and Mia Nelson (she/her) from Rosemount High School, our 2023 Minnesota Nominees for The Jimmy Awards on presented on Monday, June 26, 2023! We are proud and excited to see where they go next. We chat with Joe and Mia about being the Minnesota Nominees for the Jimmy Awards. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Open Door Community Theatre (6/16-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Theatre 55 (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stages Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nicole Byer
Pantages Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ann Wilson
Pantages Theatre (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American Tail the Musical
Children's Theatre Company (4/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless!
Theatre Elision (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glensheen
History Theatre (7/08-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You