Photos: Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA At Duluth Playhose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duluth Playhouse will present Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, an exciting new take on the beloved classic from the creators of The Sound of Music, running December 6 - 22, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre. See photos from the production.

Due to popular demand, two performances have been added to the nearly sold-out run on Wednesday, December 11th and 18th at 7:30PM.

In Douglas Carter Beane's contemporary adaptation, Ella is a servant in her own home, yearning to break free from the drudgery of life under her stepmother's control. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, Ella’s dreams of attending the royal ball come true—but only if she returns home before midnight. Along the way, she encounters Prince Topher, a young ruler in search of purpose and love. Through their journey together, they discover not only romance but the power of kindness and courage to create a better future for everyone in the kingdom. Featuring a sweeping score that includes “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” this magical Broadway musical is guaranteed to be the holiday event of the season.

“The origins of this fairy tale date back hundreds of years and I think that longevity is due to its constant resonance within so many of us,” says Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio. “People of all ages want light to conquer darkness, long to find strength in kindness against adversity, and believe in the power of their imagination. This December, we invite Twin Ports audiences to spend the holiday season with an optimistic dreamer who against all odds is keeping hope alive in an unpredictable world.”

Jenny LeDoux, a soprano and rock belter who regularly performs on stages around the Midwest, will lead the cast in the titular role. Ole Dack, who previously played Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods at the NorShor Theatre, will take on the role of Prince Topher. Lacy Sauter (Duluth Playhouse’s The Sound of Music and Young Frankenstein) will enchant audiences as Marie, who magically transforms into the Fairy Godmother.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella features Jess Hughes as Madame, Kaitlyn Callahan as Charlotte, Olivia Nelson as Gabrielle, Brendan Nelson Finn as Jean-Michel, Chris Nollet as Sebastian, and Samuel Haggen as Lord Pinkleton. The ensemble includes Tyler Railey, Kristen Hylenski, Sydney Adkins, Cindy Hansen, Mackenzie Ammon, Courtney Larson, Hope Davis, Henriette Jensen Blade, Audrey Beryl, Shinedala Berg, Aaron Dumalag, Antony Ferguson, Ian Wallin, Kyle McMillan, and Jesse Davis.

New characters, surprising twists, and jaw-dropping transformations will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatergoers who believe in magic and the power of possibility.

Photos Credit: Terry Cartie Norton/Duluth Playhouse

Ole Dack, Jenny LeDoux, and Company

Kaitlyn Callahan, Jenny LeDoux, and Olivia Nelson

Ole Dack and Company

Lacy Sauter

Jenny LeDoux

Jenny LeDoux

Comments