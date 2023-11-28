Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre

I Am Betty is now playing at the History Theatre. Performances run November 25–December 23, 2023.

I Am Better features a book and lyrics by Cristina Luzárraga, with music and lyrics by Denise Prosek, and is directed by Maija García.

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes and appetites for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has been there as multiple generations have grappled with questions of women's role in American society. You'll catch yourself humming the memorable music from this world-premiere production and be inspired to go home to bake something new!

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding