Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre

Performances run November 25–December 23, 2023

By: Nov. 28, 2023

I Am Betty is now playing at the History Theatre. Performances run November 25–December 23, 2023.

Check out all new photos below!

I Am Better features a book and lyrics by Cristina Luzárraga, with music and lyrics by Denise Prosek, and is directed by Maija García.

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes and appetites for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has been there as multiple generations have grappled with questions of women's role in American society. You'll catch yourself humming the memorable music from this world-premiere production and be inspired to go home to bake something new!

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
bottom (l-r) Anna Hashizume, Camryn Buelow, Lynnea Doublette, Olivia Kemp, Kiko Laureano

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(l-r) Jennifer Grimm, Ruthie Baker, Erin Capello, Olivia Kemp, Anna Hashizume, Tiffany Cooper, Kiko Laureano

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(center) Erin Capello. (l-r) Kiko Laureano, Lynnea Doublette, Anna Hashizume, Camryn Buelow, Jennifer Grimm

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(l-r) Anna Hashizume, Olivia Kemp, Lynnea Doublette

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(l-r) Anna Hashizume, Tiffany Cooper, Camryn Buelow, Erin Capello, Lynnea Doublette, Ruthie Baker

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(l-r) Camryn Buelow, Tiffany Cooper, Lynnea Doublette, Anna Hashizume, Erin Capello, Ruthie Baker, Kiko Laureano

Photos: First Look at I AM BETTY at History Theatre
(l-r) Kiko Laureano, Camryn Buelow, Olivia Kemp, Anna Hashizume, Erin Capello, Ruthie Baker. Center: Jennifer Grimm

Recommended For You