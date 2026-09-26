Photos: First Look At THE HIRED MAN At Theatre Pro Rata

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Theatre Pro Rata has opened The Hired Man, by Minneapolis playwright Heather Meyer, directed by Jennie Ward. The production is running at the Crane Theater, bringing to the stage a haunting new work that blends classical tragedy, magical realism, and the stark beauty of the contemporary American West. Check out the photos!

The Hired Man is set on a Wyoming cattle ranch where buried truths emerge and generations of silence give way to revelation. The play explores family, identity, inheritance, and the devastating consequences of secrets left unspoken, and Meyer creates a story that is both epic in scope and deeply human.

The Hired Man marks a homecoming for Heather Meyer, whose artistic history is closely intertwined with Theatre Pro Rata. Meyer appeared in multiple productions with the company and in 2021 Theatre Pro Rata produced her acclaimed adaptation of The Convent of Pleasure. The company also participated in the early workshop development of The Hired Man nearly a decade ago, making this the culmination of a long artistic relationship.

Directed by Jennie Ward, the production embraces the play's sweeping emotional landscape while remaining grounded in the intimate relationships at its core. Set against the vast openness of the American West, The Hired Man examines how place shapes identity, how history echoes across generations, and how love and loss become intertwined with the land itself.

Performance will run Thursday, Sept 24 through Saturday, Oct 10, 2026.

Performance Schedule is as follows: Fri, Sept 25, 2026, 7:30PM - OPENING PERFORMANCE Sat, Sept 26, 2206, 7:30PM Mon, Sept 28, 2026, 7:30PM - PAY WHAT YOU CAN Fri, Oct 2, 2026, 7:30PM Sat, Oct 3, 2026 7:30PM Sun, Oct 4, 2026, 2:00PM - MATINEE Mon, Oct 5, 2026, 7:30PM - PAY WHAT YOU CAN Fri, Oct 9, 2026, 7:30PM Sat Oct 10, 2026 7:30PM - CLOSING PERFORMANCE. Tickets can be purchased at the event wesbite.

Photo Credit: Alex Wohlhueter



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 11 Hrs 17 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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