Photos: First Look At ALL AMERICAN BOYS With Stages Theatre And The Capri Theater

Stages Theatre Company and the Capri Theater present All American Boys, April 29 - May 22, 2022. By Jody Drezner Alperin and Vicky Finney Crouch | Based on the book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely | Directed by Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt. Learn more at https://www.stagestheatre.org/all-american-boys/.

The lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, school and town. Stages Theatre Company and Capri Theater are proud to bring this important play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and National Book Award winner and Ambassador of Children's Literature, Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities audiences.

Plenty of free parking is available in the large lot just west of the Capri. Handicapped parking is available in this lot as well. For all Capri events, please enter the main entrance under the marquee. (You'll see directional signage for this in the parking lot and at the rear of the building.)

All ticket holders will be invited to attend virtual community conversations on the following dates: May 9, May 16 and May 23 from 6pm-7pm.



We will gather on Zoom to discuss the themes of the show and their parallels and impact with our Twin Cities communities. Conversations are made possible through a grant from the Minneapolis Foundation and facilitated by Washburn Center for Children.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit stagestheatre.org

The Capri is owned and operated by PCYC, a strong, 65-years-young, community-based nonprofit with a rich history of delivering exceptional education, arts and youth programming to children, families, and the North Minneapolis community.



Expanding on its significant presence on Minneapolis' Northside, PCYC has operated the historic Capri Theater since 1987, and will open the expanded, renovated Capri on October 3, 2021. Together with PCYC, our mission is to enrich the skills, prospects and spirit of North Minneapolis area youth and adults, in partnership with families and communities.

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films for Stages Theatre Company