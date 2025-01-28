News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! at Stages Theatre Company

Performances run from January 24 -February 23, 2025.

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Stages Theatre Company recently opened the hilarious and catchy musical, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! Check out all new photos below!

When Pigeon arrives at the bus stop he doesn’t realize he’s about to embark on one of his biggest quests; to drive the bus. With all the passengers and the bus driver against him, will he finally achieve his (brand new) dream? With a hilariously funny script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling Caldecott Honor award-winning “Pigeon” picture books, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is a silly, laugh-out-loud musical and even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon drive that bus!

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! will be presented on the mainstage at theHopkins Center for the Arts in downtown Hopkins. This musical is best suited for people ofall ages and who love to laugh.

“So much of what the Pigeon experiences in this play parallels what kids are experiencingevery day in the context of their own lives - feeling huge emotions, dreaming big dreams,being told ‘no, you can’t’ by grown-ups, wanting to find their ‘thing’... The ‘Pigeon’ storiesare so beloved. Every element of design, choreography, and staging really tries to stay trueand close to the books you know, while also leaving room for some new surprises.”-Megan Collins (Co-Director)

Photo Credit: Amy Rondeau Photography

