Photo Flash: First Look at FAST COMPANY at the Guthrie Theater

Mable Kwan is the best grifter that ever lived. She taught her sons H and Francis to be the best roper and fixer around. When her youngest daughter Blue plans the con of the decade, will they get in on the action together or will one of them walk away with it all? It's a show of smoke and mirrors, but underneath all the grifting and game theory is a provoking story about redemption, perseverance, destiny, and teamwork.

Fast Company is on stage November 8 - 24, 2019.

FAST COMPANY will take place in the Dowling Studio at the Guthrie Theater, located at 818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415. For directions or parking information, as well as tickets, visit the Guthrie Theater's website.

For more information, visit https://www.theatermu.org/fast-company.





