Photo Flash: First Look At Leo Lionni's INCH BY INCH At Stages Theatre Co

Stages Theatre Company (STC) presents their newest Theatre for the Very Young production of Leo Lionni's Inch by Inch. In this unique and interactive experience, their youngest patrons and their caregivers hop into the whimsical and sweet story, and meet up with our winsome inchworm who measures anything under the sun. Children will participate in the action and explore making sounds of a rainforest, helping a robin build her nest, dancing like a flamingo and catching a fish in a lake with a heron to name a few.

This Theatre for the Very Young production is directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson and written by Katharine Benyo with music by Matt Ouren. In this participatory, multi-sensory theatre experience for our youngest audience members and their caregivers, kids become an integral part of telling the story and are fully engaged throughout the performance. "We seek to create a theatrical experience that meets the young person where they are right now, engaging them in activities that celebrate their unique way of interacting the with the world around them," said Salmon-Peterson. "We are telling a wonderful story with all the theatrical elements of traditional theatre, with the added feature of inviting the young children to help tell the story with us."

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films





