Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins at the Guthrie Tomorrow

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, starts performances at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, October 12 and will play through Sunday, November 17.

As previously announced, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will embark on select city engagements throughout the country, produced by Octopus Theatricals, with tour stops including Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA with additional venues to be announced.

“I’m delighted that the Guthrie is the first stop on the national tour of this brilliant solo show – especially as a theater committed to producing the works of Shakespeare. Shakespeare fans and novices alike will be captivated as Patrick Page guides them through each villain’s story with virtuosity and ease. I can’t wait for audiences to experience and be captivated by Page’s mastery of the stage and Shakespeare’s canon,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj.

Mr. Page said in a statement, “I am thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to All The Devils Are Here and grateful that we are going to be able to share it with audiences across the country. I’m especially pleased that we will launch at the Guthrie Theater, as I have wanted to work there for decades.”

The production received numerous accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Off-Broadway Solo Performance as well as broke box office records at the DR2 Theatre in New York. After its two extensions, this production was one of the longest running Shakespearean performances in New York history, surpassing Richard Burton’s record-breaking run as Hamlet on Broadway in 1964.

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

Tickets are now available at allthedevilsplay.com.

