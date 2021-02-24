PROMISE OF AMERICA Adds Additional Weekend Performance

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company presents its latest production, Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song, MJTC's third show of its 2020-2021 Season - Theater Six Feet Apart! Performance is virtual, pay-per-view online.

The company has added adding one additional performance of the show, this Sunday, February 28 at 1 p.m..

Some of the best-known songs ever written were written by Jewish composers. Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, pop, folk, rock, and rap. Jewish songwriters composed some of the most heralded songs from the early 1900's through today. These songs of joy, hope and love reflect the promise of America. A special filmed performance, pay-per-view, online.

Some of the featured composers include Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen, Lou Reed, Paul Simon, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Nissim Black, Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Jerome Kern, Jack Yellen and Lew Pollack.

Learn more here https://mnjewishtheatre.org/.