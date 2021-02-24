Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PROMISE OF AMERICA Adds Additional Weekend Performance

The revue highlights music from Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, and more.

Feb. 24, 2021  

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company presents its latest production, Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song, MJTC's third show of its 2020-2021 Season - Theater Six Feet Apart! Performance is virtual, pay-per-view online.

The company has added adding one additional performance of the show, this Sunday, February 28 at 1 p.m..

Some of the best-known songs ever written were written by Jewish composers. Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, pop, folk, rock, and rap. Jewish songwriters composed some of the most heralded songs from the early 1900's through today. These songs of joy, hope and love reflect the promise of America. A special filmed performance, pay-per-view, online.

Some of the featured composers include Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen, Lou Reed, Paul Simon, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Nissim Black, Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Jerome Kern, Jack Yellen and Lew Pollack.

Learn more here https://mnjewishtheatre.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories
Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert Photo

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops Photo

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS Photo

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS

Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES Photo

Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre West Virginia Announces Two Titles for Summer 2021 Season
  • Greenbrier Valley Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership
  • The Strand Theatre Will Stream TITANIC
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!