PLEASE DON'T DESTROY LIVE At The Pantages Theatre On Sale Friday, May 19

From “Saturday Night Live,” Please Don't Destroy announce their first live tour and are coming to the Pantages Theatre on Saturday, July 15.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Children's Theatre Company Appoints Raiyon Hunter as Casting Director Photo 2 Children's Theatre Company Appoints Raiyon Hunter as Casting Director
Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera Photo 3 Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera
Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN Photo 4 Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced today that "Saturday Night Live's" comedy trio Please Don't Destroy have announce their first ever live sketch comedy tour, include a show at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Click Here

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at Click Here.


Please Don't Destroy is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. They are currently writing and making videos for Saturday Night Live - favorites include "Three Sad Virgins" featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, "Good Variant," "Hard Seltzer," "The Stakeout," "Hangxiety" and more. They've been beloved repeat guests at NBC's annual Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve Party. Even before their viral videos online, the guys performed live sketch together all over NYC - since then they've headlined at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, the New York Comedy Festival, were featured at The Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, and consistently sell out colleges and marquee shows across the country. Ben, John, and Martin wrote and will star in their first movie, produced by Judd Apatow, coming out on November 17 on Peacock.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

Duluth Playhouse Announces 2023-2024 Underground Season Photo
Duluth Playhouse Announces 2023-2024 Underground Season

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Underground season, a collection of plays at the pulse of what's happening in contemporary theater. Duluth Playhouse Underground is dedicated to high-quality productions of unique stories. This fresh series of remarkable productions has an independent spirit of its own. 

Video: See A Brand New Trailer For AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Childrens Theatre Comp Photo
Video: See A Brand New Trailer For AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company presents World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. See a brand-new video trailer for the production!

Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox Photo
Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9

Watch Obie Award-winner Taibi Magar (Director) and Kiko Laureano ('Bridget') discuss the world premiere of An American Tail the Musical at Children's Theatre Company on Fox 9.

Interview: Katie Consamus of MATT & BEN at Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre Photo
Interview: Katie Consamus of MATT & BEN at Nocturnal Giraffe Theatre

Take a trip back in time with us to Massachusetts 1993. Matt Damon & Ben Affleck are just two young actors struggling to make it in the 'biz when the script for Good Will Hunting magically falls from the sky, landing at their feet. Is it a gift from God? Is this fate? ...or is the appearance of the mysterious script an evil curse?


More Hot Stories For You

Duluth Playhouse Announces 2023-2024 Underground SeasonDuluth Playhouse Announces 2023-2024 Underground Season
Video: See A Brand New Trailer For AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre CompanyVideo: See A Brand New Trailer For AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company
Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9
Video: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL Composer Itamar Moses Stops By Fox 9Video: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL Composer Itamar Moses Stops By Fox 9

Videos

Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9 Video Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Springboard for the Arts (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Antigonick
Full Circle Theater (5/17-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Pantages Theatre (8/02-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mavericks
State Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Defeat of Jesse James
History Theatre (4/27-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Raspberry Island (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American Tail the Musical
Children's Theatre Company (4/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Theatre in the Round (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Ashland Productions (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tootsie
Orpheum Theatre (6/20-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You