PLEASE DON'T DESTROY LIVE At The Pantages Theatre On Sale Friday, May 19

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced today that "Saturday Night Live's" comedy trio Please Don't Destroy have announce their first ever live sketch comedy tour, include a show at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Click Here

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at Click Here.



Please Don't Destroy is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. They are currently writing and making videos for Saturday Night Live - favorites include "Three Sad Virgins" featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson, "Good Variant," "Hard Seltzer," "The Stakeout," "Hangxiety" and more. They've been beloved repeat guests at NBC's annual Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve Party. Even before their viral videos online, the guys performed live sketch together all over NYC - since then they've headlined at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, the New York Comedy Festival, were featured at The Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, and consistently sell out colleges and marquee shows across the country. Ben, John, and Martin wrote and will star in their first movie, produced by Judd Apatow, coming out on November 17 on Peacock.

