PANCHATANTRA World Premiere Announced At Katha Dance Theatre

Katha Dance Theatre has announced the world premiere of Panchatantra - The Dancing Tales of Wisdom at the O'Shaughnessy auditorium at St. Catherine University. The show will take the stage November 9 and 10, 2024.

With choreography by KDT Artistic Director Rita Mustaphi, Panchatantra is based on a series of ancient Asian Indian animal fables of the same name. The original Panchatantra stories are a collection of interrelated animal folktales from India that originated in the 3rd century BCE. Originally written in Sanskrit, the Panchatantra tales are short, crisp, simple to understand, and always end with a moral that is still relevant today.

The stories included in KDT's Panchatantra have been selected for their relevance to today's world--issues of friendship, conflict, separation and union--especially as they relate to equality and social justice. Using Kathak, the Indian classical dance form and featuring gorgeous handmade animal masks, Panchatantra will portray the stories through intricate footwork, lyrical movements, spinning pirouettes and gestural storytelling. It will all be set to recorded music by the great J.D. Steele, his company, and musicians from India using energetic beats of Asian Indian compositions by co-composer Jayanta Banerjee.

Panchatantra will feature a cast of 44 dancers from KDT's professional Company, Apprentices and dance school in St. Louis Park as well as guest dance artist Souvik Chakraborty. Tickets are available now at the O'Shaughnessy's website.

Panchatantra - The Dancing Tales of Wisdom, November 9 at 7:30 pm CT and November 10 at 2 pm CT (ASL-interpreted), O'Shaughnessy Auditorium, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105, $15-$35, 75 minutes, no intermission. Learn more about KDT and its mission.

About Katha Dance Theatre

Katha Dance Theatre (KDT) creates, performs and educates through the art forms of dance, music, poetry and storytelling. Rooted in Kathak, the classical dance style of Northern India, KDT is dedicated to making dance accessible, inclusive and relevant. It enhances the local community by bridging diverse cultures and audiences to contribute to life's infinite artistic expressions.

About Kathak Dance

Kathak is an Indian classical dance tradition native to North India. Its origins can be traced back to as early as 400 BCE, when it began as a form of sharing stories, myths, and Hindu scripture in temples and royal courts. Characterized by both rhythmic and lyrical elements, it features graceful hand gestures, pirouettes, and complex footwork, performed with expressiveness and precision. Over the centuries, it has grown to incorporate diverse influences and viewpoints with KDT at the forefront of its artistic evolution.

