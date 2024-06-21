Ordway Inside Out: Víkingur Ólafsson Plays Bach and Glass Rescheduled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to predicted rain on Saturday, Ordway Inside Out has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 23 at 7 p.m. This free stream of the Schubert Club’s presentation of Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson will be projected onto a large video wall in downtown Saint Paul’s Rice Park. Guests can grab some food and a drink and stake out their spot for this un-ticketed event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on as well. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a recorded version of Ólafsson’s sold out 2022 Schubert Club Mix concert, featuring music by J.S. Bach and Philip Glass.





CONCERT PROGRAM

Philip Glass Opening

J.S. Bach / Busoni: Ich ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ

Philip Glass: Etude No 9 ‘3

Bach / Ólafsson: Aria from Widerstehe doch der Sünde (Cantata 54)

Philip Glass: Etude No 2

Philip Glass: Etude No 5

Philip Glass: Etude No 6

Marcello / Bach: Adagio from Concerto in D minor BWV 974

Philip Glass: Etude No 13

Bach / Stradal: Adagio from Organ Sonata No 4

Bach / Siloti: Prelude in B minor.

Philip Glass: Etude No 20



DATE AND LOCATION

Sunday, June 23, 7:00pm

Rice Park, Saint Paul

Rain Date

TICKETS

This event is free and unticketed.

