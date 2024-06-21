Ordway Inside Out: Víkingur Ólafsson Plays Bach and Glass Rescheduled

The event will now take place this Sunday, June 23.
Due to predicted rain on Saturday, Ordway Inside Out has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 23 at 7 p.m. This free stream of the Schubert Club’s presentation of Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson will be projected onto a large video wall in downtown Saint Paul’s Rice Park. Guests can grab some food and a drink and stake out their spot for this un-ticketed event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on as well. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a recorded version of Ólafsson’s sold out 2022 Schubert Club Mix concert, featuring music by J.S. Bach and Philip Glass.
CONCERT PROGRAM
Philip Glass Opening
J.S. Bach / Busoni: Ich ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ
Philip Glass: Etude No 9 ‘3
Bach / Ólafsson: Aria from Widerstehe doch der Sünde (Cantata 54)
Philip Glass: Etude No 2
Philip Glass: Etude No 5
Philip Glass: Etude No 6
Marcello / Bach: Adagio from Concerto in D minor BWV 974
Philip Glass: Etude No 13
Bach / Stradal: Adagio from Organ Sonata No 4
Bach / Siloti: Prelude in B minor.
Philip Glass: Etude No 20
DATE AND LOCATION
Sunday, June 23, 7:00pm
Rice Park, Saint Paul
Rain Date
TICKETS
This event is free and unticketed.
