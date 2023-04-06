Open Window Theatre Presents Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN Next Month

Widely considered one of the greatest American plays ever written, this definitive version of the script presents Our Town as Thornton Wilder wished it to be performed. The story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die.

The play is performed by an all-star 16 member cast, featuring long-time veterans of the Twin Cities stage, such as Pete Colburn (MR. WEBB), Katherine Kupiecki (MRS. WEBB), Craig Johnson (Mr. Gibbs), and Katie Kaufmann (MRS. GIBBS) along with many outstanding young talents, including Jonah Smith (GEORGE) and Jillian Ehlke (EMILY) who both make their return to the Open Window stage as the iconic young couple. Johnson (Park Square, History Theatre, Jungle Theater) has over 150 performance credits to his name in the Twin Cities and has received multiple awards for his work. Colburn (Yellow Tree, Jungle) and Kupiecki (Park Square, Penumbra, Old Log) both boast hefty resumes for the stage as well as film and television work, and Kaufmann (Frank Theatre, Theatre Pro Rata, Guthrie Theater) holds international training in theatre craft. Open Window founder and artistic director, Jeremy Stanbary (STAGE MANAGER), guides "our community" through "our town" within "our theatre," bringing a personal touch to this folksy, immortal tale of small-town America. Rounding out the cast is John Goodrich (NEWSOME, WILLARD), Dawson Ehlke (STIMSON), Wini Froelich (SOAMES), Rick Lamers (WARREN), Madeline Mae Kapel (REBECCA), Joshua Row (CROWELLS), Augustine Stanbary (WALLY), Annie Day (FEMALE SWING), and Stephen Brewer (MALE SWING).

The production is directed by veteran Twin Cities director Kari Steinbach (TRP, Lyric Arts, Phipps) and stage managed by Lauren Volkart with design work by Nate Farley, MaryBeth Schmid, Jeremy Stanbary, and Olivia Lundsten.

Open Window Theatre is wrapping up its ninth producing season with this classic American tale, before heading into two summer musical productions. We invite audiences to join us for Our Town, and to leap forward with us into Season 10.

Performances of Our Town run April 28- May 28. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets range from $18 - $28 with educational and group discounts available. Tickets are available through the box office at 612/615-1515 or online at openwindowtheatre.org.