Northrop Presents Branford Marsalis and Jean-Willy Kunz
Northrop welcomes acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis and famed pipe organist Jean-Willy Kunz for a dazzling crossover program full of surprising discoveries on Tue, Oct 1, at 7:30 pm. Though combining saxophone and pipe organ may seem like an improbable duo, Marsalis and Kunz have created a one-of-a-kind, multi-genre musical evening featuring classical pieces that could be "readily appreciated by jazz fans" (All About Jazz). The concert is the first in Northrop's Music Series events spotlighting the restored Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.
Branford Marsalis, saxophone &
Jean-Willy Kunz, pipe organ
Tue, Oct 1, 7:30 pm
Carlson Family Stage
Branford Marsalis, a specialist of both jazz and classical music, joins Jean-Willy Kunz, the first organist in residence of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM), for a program of classical music fusing two unexpectedly compatible instruments.
Known for his broad musical scope, Marsalis is a three-time Grammy winner and holds a citation as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. Although the Branford Marsalis Quartet remains his main musical focus, Marsalis also has been featured as a classical soloist with acclaimed orchestras including the Chicago, Detroit, and North Carolina Symphonies, Boston Pops, and New York Philharmonic. He has performed in Art Blakey's legendary Jazz Messengers, collaborated with the Grateful Dead and Bruce Hornsby, and toured with Sting for two years. Often recognized as a "musician with social vision," Marsalis has made several efforts to help heal and rebuild New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Jean-Willy Kunz is the first organist in residence of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM). Along with playing with the orchestra and in recital, Kunz sees to the development and showcasing of the OSM's pipe organ Grand Orgue Pierre-Béique installed at its home venue, Maison symphonique de Montréal. His discography reflects a broad range of musical influences and collaborations, including those with singers Pierre Lapointe and Rufus Wainwright. He is also an organ professor at the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal and artistic director of the Canadian International Organ Competition.