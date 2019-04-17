Northrop Announces 2019-20 Season

Northrop announced its 2019-20 Season today, featuring its signature Dance Series comprising 10 renowned dance companies in performances ranging from The Great Gatsby to George Balanchine's famous Jewels, as well as a Music Series that spotlights Northrop's restored pipe organ in concerts by Branford Marsalis with organist Jean-Willy Kunz and the Minnesota Orchestra featuring revolutionary organist Cameron Carpenter. For a preview of all the events in the 2019-20 Northrop Season, see this video. Press Photos available here.

Kicking off the Dance Series on Sep 28 and the first ballet of the season, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre returns to Northrop with their latest creation, a new ballet based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's acclaimed novel The Great Gatsby. Jorden Morris' choreography and Carl Davis' original score celebrate all of the revelry and recklessness of that Jazz-age summer in this sumptuous production with live orchestra.

Next, Michelle Dorrance and her remarkable company of dancers of Dorrance Dance will perform in the Twin Cities Tap Festival's culminating event Oct 19 at Northrop with Myelination, a piece The New York Times says is brimming with electricity, with movement so swift it defies comprehension.

The following week at Walker Art Center, Tea Da sa will perform Swan Lake/Loch na hEala Oct 24-27. From the imagination of Michael Keegan-Dolan, ancient Irish mythology meets modern Ireland head-on in this groundbreaking, contemporary adaptation of the world's most famous ballet. The production features a cast of eight dancers, two actors and the trio Slow Moving Clouds playing Irish-Nordic folk music.

Influenced by their Pacific Island heritage, Black Grace's unique fusion of contemporary and traditional movement includes dance, body percussion, and live drumming. Choreographer Neil Ieremia and his company explore modern cultural topics including the impact of colonization and the loss of matriarchal balance in Pacific culture. The company makes its Northrop debut Nov 7.

The Mark Morris Dance Group promises a can't miss evening for lovers of contemporary dance AND music on Jan 25 with Pepperland, a joyous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Morris' choreographic wit combines with Ethan Iverson's bold new arrangements performed by a unique jazz ensemble in this riotous re-imagining of the iconic 1967 Beatles album.

Ballet West will stage the season's second ballet on Feb 22-23, George Balanchine's masterpiece Jewels, with live orchestra. Considered the first abstract full-length ballet, Jewels is a stunning display of the beauty and diversity of ballet technique. The French romanticism of Emeralds, danced to Faur 's dreamy score; Stravinsky's jazzy energy for Rubies that seems to suggest urban America; and Tchaikovsky's regal, glittering evocation of the imperial court of Russia in Diamonds all combine to create a treasure chest of dance.

One of today's most in-demand choreographers, Kyle Abraham makes his Northrop debut Feb 29 with his company, A.I.M, in a diverse range of works incorporating Abraham's wide-ranging cultural influences: hip-hop, classical cello, piano, and the visual arts. His works explore issues of personal identity, race, and social justice. The performance is copresented by Walker Art Center.

Northrop is pleased to join other presenters worldwide in a celebration of modern dance icon Paul Taylor, who died in 2018 at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of more than 140 works. On Mar 21, the Paul Taylor Dance Company will revisit some of the greatest and best-loved of these dances with The Celebration Tour, performed by many of the dancers who trained directly with Taylor and completely embody his style.

On Apr 4, the oldest and most celebrated modern dance company in America, Martha Graham Dance Company performs The EVE Project, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Experience Graham's works Appalachian Spring Suite and Chronicle, featuring female protagonists, as well as new works by living female choreographers.

The final performance in the Dance Series offers Minneapolis audiences the rare opportunity to see The State Ballet of Georgia in the company's only United States appearance Apr 29, 2020. Under the artistic leadership of Nina Ananiashvili, one of the most renowned ballerinas of all time, they will perform George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco and Symphony in C, as well as Sagalobeli, a work to Georgian folk tunes by Yuri Possokhov.

MUSIC SERIES

Northrop's Music Series returns for a second year in 2019-20, with a trio of concerts that spotlight the recently restored historic Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ.

Acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis and famed pipe organist Jean-Willy Kunz combine two seemingly improbable instruments for a crossover concert full of surprises on Oct 1. All About Jazz raves, Multi-genre music is a global phenomenon today. What singled out this concert from the crowd were the extraordinary virtuosity and rapport of Marsalis and Kunz on two infrequently paired instruments and their excellent choice of classical pieces that could be readily appreciated by jazz fans.

Named the World's Premiere Duo-Organ Team by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, duo-organists Elizabeth and Raymond Chenault have commissioned, arranged, and premiered more than 60 organ duets, making organ music for four hands, four feet synonymous with their name. The Chenault Duo will perform an evening of popular holiday favorites on Dec 3.

The Minnesota Orchestra triumphantly returned to their former home on campus last season to spotlight Northrop's refurbished pipe organ. They perform again in 2020 in a concert with guest soloist Cameron Carpenter, one of the world's most dynamic organists, in a program conducted by Akiko Fujimoto on Mar 27-28.



SPECIAL EVENTS



Northrop will present two special music events in addition to its Music Series.



The Pride of Minnesota returns to Northrop for the 58th Annual Indoor Marching Band Concert on Nov 23-24.



University of Minnesota Organist Dean Billmeyer will present a faculty concert featuring varied works to showcase the restored pipe organ on Apr 21, 2020.





EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES



Northrop Season events are enriched with related programming such as film screenings, master classes, and lectures that will be announced throughout the year. Free performance previews in the 4th floor Best Buy Theater before each Dance Series event provide an in-depth exploration of the evening's programming by members of the company and/or artistic staff.



TICKETS

Series packages and group tickets are on sale now. Many package options are available, and offer deeper discounts, the best seats, payment plans, easy parking reservations and more. Information and online ordering are available on our website or 612-624-2345.



Single tickets go on sale beginning Jun 10. Many discounts and rush tickets are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You