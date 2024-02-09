NEXT TO NORMAL to be Presented at Duluth Playhouse in March

Next to Normal follows the seemingly typical Goodman family as they navigate the complexities of love, loss, and mental health.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Duluth Playhouse will present Next to Normal, running March 15 - 31, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre. Next to Normal was the winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize. 

Featuring an electrifying rock score by Tom Kitt and heart-wrenching lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal follows the seemingly typical Goodman family as they navigate the complexities of love, loss, and mental health. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression, Diana Goodman is a wife and mother whose day-to-day life is a rollercoaster of euphoric highs to crippling lows. The Goodmans grapple with the challenge of maintaining a sense of normalcy while contending with the unpredictable nature of Diana’s mental health and confronting a past tragedy that continues to cast shadows on their present and future. Ultimately, the family’s collective journey becomes a poignant representation of resilience and the power of compassion in the face of adversity. 

The show stars Jen Burleigh-Bentz, who was in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! and most recently wowed local audiences as the Witch in Duluth Playhouse’s Into the Woods. Making his Playhouse debut as Dan Goodman is Thomas Bevan, whose credits include the Broadway tour of Chicago, Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. The remainder of the cast features an impressive ensemble of University of Minnesota Duluth alumni and local favorites, including Daylen Moore (Natalie Goodman/Diana Understudy), Jake S. Nelson (Gabe Goodman), SJ OIson (Henry), and Antony Ferguson (Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine). Bea Martin, Greyson Holste, Andy Bennett, and Samuel Haggen will round out the cast as understudies. 

“Our passionate team of artists is putting everything they have into creating a fresh new take on this epically emotional musical,” says Playhouse Executive Director WES DRUMMOND, who is directing this production, “When I first saw it on Broadway, I was blown away by its boldness and courage. It sparks conversation and asks questions without having all the answers. Its characters and their stories prove that we don’t have to look to the past for an incredible plot; our modern lives are daily adventures full of dramatic moments and complex situations. Some shows are shows, and some shows are experiences. Next to Normal is an experience that will stick with audiences for a very long time.”

Throughout the creative process of Next to Normal, Duluth Playhouse will work with Michelle D. Sherman, PhD, LP, ABPP as a Mental Health Consultant to assist artists as they delve into this emotionally charged narrative and foster an environment where the complexities of mental health are portrayed authentically and respectfully. Dr. Sherman is a board certified, licensed clinical psychologist who has dedicated her career to supporting families impacted by mental illness/PTSD. Her guidance will enable the production team to craft a performance that not only resonates artistically but also contributes to a broader understanding of mental health issues within the community.

Next to Normal is a brave and breathtaking piece of musical theatre that goes where few can with honesty and conviction, promising audiences a raw and unforgettable experience. 

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: 

www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/next-to-normal




Recommended For You