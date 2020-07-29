Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Minnesota Opera Reimagines Fall 2020 Season

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  
Minnesota Opera Reimagines Fall 2020 Season

MN Opera returns this fall with a new, safe, and innovative 2020 Fall Season! From September through December, you can once again enjoy the opera you love with an array of exciting artistic experiences like a season-opener at CHS Field in St. Paul, never-before-seen digital operas, including one in 3D, and an inclusive holiday concert streamed live from the Ordway.

The full lineup is as follows:

Opera In The Outfield

Slide into home.

In-Person Events: September 24 and 26, 2020 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: September 27-October 11, 2020

Wuthering Heights

Untamed passion and everlasting love.

Premiere: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: October 10-24, 2020

Das Rheingold 3D

Gods, gold, and giants-now in 3D!

Premiere: Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: November 14-28, 2020

A Holiday Special-Live!

Coming to your home for the holiday season.

Live Stream: Sunday, December 13 at 3pm
Available On Demand: December 13-27, 2020

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mnopera.org/season/fall-season/.


Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Alliance Theatre Announces its 2020-21 Season, Featuring World Premiere Musical ACCIDENTAL HEROES and More
  • Sketchworks Comedy Offers Virtual Sketch Comedy Writing Classes
  • Springer Shifts To “Plan B” Schedule As COVID-19 Cases Surge
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts