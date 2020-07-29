Minnesota Opera Reimagines Fall 2020 Season
MN Opera returns this fall with a new, safe, and innovative 2020 Fall Season! From September through December, you can once again enjoy the opera you love with an array of exciting artistic experiences like a season-opener at CHS Field in St. Paul, never-before-seen digital operas, including one in 3D, and an inclusive holiday concert streamed live from the Ordway.
The full lineup is as follows:
Opera In The Outfield
Slide into home.
In-Person Events: September 24 and 26, 2020 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: September 27-October 11, 2020
Wuthering Heights
Untamed passion and everlasting love.
Premiere: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: October 10-24, 2020
Das Rheingold 3D
Gods, gold, and giants-now in 3D!
Premiere: Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm
Available On Demand: November 14-28, 2020
A Holiday Special-Live!
Coming to your home for the holiday season.
Live Stream: Sunday, December 13 at 3pm
Available On Demand: December 13-27, 2020
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mnopera.org/season/fall-season/.