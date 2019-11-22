Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Presents HANUKKAH LIGHTS IN THE BIG SKY

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) continues its 25th Anniversary Season with Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky by Buffy Sedlachek, revised for an audience of age 6 and up.

A Fractured Community Finds Hope

When a brick is thrown at a menorah set in a child's window for Hanukkah, community leaders of all faiths come together to help spread a message of tolerance and peace, leading 10,000 families to display menorahs in their windows for Christmas.

"Told through the eyes of two children, this story teaches us about inclusion, tolerance, and hope," says Shelli Place, director.

"With racist activity and Neo-Nazism on the rise in our country and the world, Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky is more relevant than ever," remarks Barbara Brooks, Producing Artistic Director of MJTC. "When you consider what's happened in Whitefish, Montana... Charlottesville... Pittsburgh... and Edina, Minnesota, I can't imagine a more important play to produce for the larger community this holiday season."

Place continues, "This play is not only enjoyable, but educational... The adult and children characters in the play learn from each other, and that benefits families in conversation about what is happening out in the world now."

MJTC will welcome for the first time Lee H. Adams, Liam Beck-O'Sullivan, Elizabeth Efteland, Amanda Cate Fuller, and Natty Woods. The production artists include Shelli Place (Director), Kirby Moore (Scenic Design), Paul Epton (Lighting Design), Barb Portinga (Costume Design), Anita Kelling (Sound Design), Robert J. Smith (Properties Design), and Katie Sondrol (Stage Manager).

Tickets: $20; $15 with Season Passbook

(651) 647-4315

mnjewishtheatre.org/ticketinfo





