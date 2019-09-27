Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Continues 25th Anniversary Season By Anat Gov, Israeli Playwright

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) continues its 25th Anniversary Season with O my God! by Anat Gov, translated from the Hebrew by Anthony Berris and Margalit Rodgers.

God walks into a psychologist's office. In this witty and touching play, Ella, a psychologist and single mother of a musically-inclined autistic teenager, Lior, gets a visit from an unexpected new patient: God. As God comes to terms with his feelings toward humankind and how the world has evolved, Ella confronts her own past and re-examines her long-lost faith. This engaging and energizing new play by one of Israel's foremost playwrights explores God's relationship with humanity.

The character of Lior has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a developmental disability that affects communication development. Sean Carroll, a young actor who identifies as autistic, is learning to play the cello for the role.

James A. Williams (God) is thrilled to make his MJTC debut. Williams originated the role of Roosevelt Hicks on Broadway in August Wilson's Radio Golf and has performed on regional, national, and Twin Cities stages for over 4 decades. Most recently, he performed in Floyd's at Guthrie Theater and Bloodknot at Pillsbury House and Theatre.

Laura Stearns (Ella) is excited to back at MJTC for her 5th production. She was previously seen in The Mikveh Monologues, The Last Schwartz, My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding and Stars of David. Stearns has performed on Twin Cities stages for years - most recently, as Tess in Marjorie Prime by Prime Productions at Park Square Theatre.

Sean Carroll (Lior) is making his MJTC debut. Sean decided that he wanted to become an actor because he always thought actors inspired and entertained. Sean has been a company member at Interact Theatre for one year. His most notable performances include Hot Funky Butt Jazz at Guthrie Theater and Hot Dog Daze at The Lab Theater.

Director Robert Dorfman shared, "We have enlisted the extraordinary acting talents of James A. Williams, Laura Stearns, and Sean Carroll to tell this audacious comedy about our struggle with God... how, armed with faith, compassion, and humor, we can restore our personal power and find our own true voice."

The production artists include Robert Dorfman (Director), Michael Hoover (Scenic Design), Lisa Imbryk (Costume & Properties Design), Matthew Gawryk (Lighting Design), Adam Wernick (Sound Design), Jo Holcomb (Dramaturg), Katie Sondrol (Stage Manager), and Michael Torsch (Assistant Director). Soren Miller (actor) will return to MJTC to understudy for the role of Lior.

Anat Gov (Playwright) was born in 1953 in Tiberias. She studied at the Tel Aviv University Department of Theatre Arts and was a columnist for the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. Her plays include: Love to Death, Best Friends (2000 Israeli Theatre Award for Best Comedy), Lysistrata 2000, Opposing Sides (a joint project of Israeli and Palestinian playwrights), Househusband (2004 Israeli Theatre Award for Best Comedy), The Troupe (a stage adaptation of the musical), Oh, My God!, A Warm Family, and Happy Ending. Gov is one of the founders of the Ezrat Nashim organization for victims of sexual assault.

Performances of O my God! run October 26 - November 17, 2019, on Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m. Additional performances are Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 5 at 1:00 p.m. The audio-described performance is Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. ASL interpreted performances can be available on request with a 2-week notice. For seating requests, contact the box office or learn more at mnjewishtheatre.org/seating-accessibility.





