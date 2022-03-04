Martha Graham Dance Present Regional Debut Of COMMISSION At Northrop

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a world leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. During its 96-year history, the Company has received acclaim from audiences and critics in more than 50 countries.

The Northrop program includes the Martha Graham masterpiece, Chronicle; CAVE, a new work by i??Hofesh Shechter featuring Daniil Simkin, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre; and the Northrop's Centennial Commission, Canticle for Innocent Comedians, the extraordinary new collaboration inspired by the themes and format of the lost Graham work from 1952. This regional debut by eight choreographers includes Lead Choreographer Sonya Tayeh with Alleyne Dance, Yin Yue, Jenn Freeman, Micaela Taylor, and Juliano Nunes, plus an original score by jazz pianist and composer, Jason Moran.

Northrop Presents

Martha Graham Dance Company

Sat, Apr 2, 7:30 pm

In-person

Carlson Family Stage

TIME magazine named Martha Graham "Dancer of the Century," and People magazine named her among the female "Icons of the Century." Martha Graham's extraordinary artistic legacy has often been compared to Stanislavsky's Art Theatre in Moscow and the Grand Kabuki Theatre of Japan, for its diversity and breadth. Her legacy is perpetuated in performance by the Martha Graham Dance Company and Graham 2, and by the students of the Martha Graham School.

As an artist, Martha Graham conceived each new work in its entirety - dance, costumes, and music. Today, the Company continues to foster Graham's spirit of ingenuity by embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists inspired by Graham's legacy. The Company continues to expand its mission to present the work of its founder and her contemporaries, and remains a leader by catalyzing new works with commissions that bring fresh perspectives to dance classics.

Tickets are on sale now. To order tickets, visit northrop.umn.edu or call 612-624-2345 Mon-Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Many discounts are available.