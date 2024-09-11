MACBETH Comes to Open Window Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



More than four centuries after it was written, Shakespeare’s Macbeth remains just as relevant today as ever before. Embroiled in yet another ruthless election cycle here in America, we are reminded that even our own nation in the 21st century is not immune from violent attempts to overthrow or influence the political balance of power. Shakespeare’s keen grasp of human nature and its inherent pitfalls, combined with his brilliant wordplay and exhilarating theatrics, have given his plays staying power and have turned Macbeth into one of the most renowned cautionary tales of all time.

This classic tragedy dramatizes with remarkable poignancy the disastrous effects of political ambition on those who seek power for personal gain. The Scottish general, Macbeth, receives a prophecy that he will become King of Scotland. Overtaken by ambition and driven to do the unthinkable by his wife, Macbeth murders the King and ascends the throne. The tyranny and bloodshed that follow eventually lead to the downfall and demise of both Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, making for a thrilling stage production that ranks among Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

Directed by Joe Hendren, the cast features Jonah Smith (Macbeth), Maretta Zilic (Lady Macbeth), Noah Ratgen (Macduff), J. Antonio Teodoro (Malcolm), Peter Colburn(Banquo), Haley McCormick Jenkins (Lady Macduff track), Nick Manthe (Lennox track), Rae Wasson (Witch-1 track), Meg Bradley (Witch-2 track), Kaitlin Klemencic (Witch-3 track), Peter Aitchison (Duncan/Siward), Aaron Ruder (Ross track), John Goodrich(Angus/Porter), Dylan Sauder (Fleance track), Tom Burr (Young Macduff/Seyton track), Gabrielle Jones (Donalbain track), Tolu Ekisola (Caithness track).

The production is stage managed by Lynn Seeling with design work by Robin McIntyre(Scenic Designer), Alex Clark (Lighting Designer), A. Emily Heaney (Costume Designer), Nate Farley (Props Designer), Jeremy Stanbary (Artistic Director & Sound Designer) and Mason Tyer (Fight Director).

Performances of Macbeth run October 4 - 30, 2024. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets range from $28 - $32 with educational and group discounts available. Tickets are available through the box office at 612/615-1515 or online at openwindowtheatre.org

