Locally Grown Theatre Holds Outdoor Performances of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Performances are October 13-15 and October 20-22.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Locally Grown Theatre presents "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." This outdoor play production, set amidst the enchanting backdrop of Shepard Farm's 140-acre expanse, promises to be a spine-tingling, family friendly experience like no other.

In the heart of the mysterious village of Sleepy Hollow, secrets are woven into the very fabric of its existence. As the new schoolteacher, Ichabod Crane, arrives in search of both knowledge and love, he is drawn into a web of whispers and legends that shroud the village. The ethereal beauty of Katrina Van Tassel captivates Ichabod's heart, but as jealousy takes root and supernatural forces awaken, his pursuit of love transforms into a heart-pounding race for survival. In the eerie glow of Sleepy Hollow, the legend of the Headless Horseman gallops ever closer. In a dance of darkness and desire, who will emerge from the misty depths of Sleepy Hollow, and who will vanish into the night, forever lost to its haunting embrace?

Shepard Farm, nestled in the heart of Washington County, offers a setting unlike any other. Spanning 140 acres, this picturesque venue boasts 100-year-old woods, historic buildings and barns dating back to the 1920s, meticulously restored prairie lands, thriving community gardens, a buzzing bee apiary, and pastoral animal pastures. Acquired from the Wilder Foundation in 2013, Dodge Nature Center has lovingly developed Shepard Farm into a hub for agricultural and environmental education in Washington County.

Join in as Locally Grown Theatre, a pillar of South Washington County’s vibrant community's arts scene, proudly brings this perfect spooky season event to the picturesque outdoors, with a family-friendly atmosphere that ensures everyone can delight in the magic of live theater. As the crisp autumn air envelops you, be sure to bring along your favorite chair and a cozy blanket to snuggle under, ensuring your utmost comfort throughout the performance.

Title: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" by Mary and Andrew Arnault

Date: October 13-15 and October 20-22

Time: 5:30pm

Venue: Shepard Farm, Cottage Grove, MN

8946 70th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Tickets: Free Event - Donations are appreciated 




Recommended For You