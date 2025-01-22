Justin Hayward Comes to the Pantages Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced The Moody Blues vocalist, lead guitarist and composer Justin Hayward will be performing at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. Having chalked up over 50 years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Hayward’s voice and guitar playing has been heard the world over. Though his song catalogue contains many of the most influential songs in popular music, he is not one to rest on his laurels. Hayward continues to perform regularly, both here and in the US - and will tour the UK and the USA in 2025.

Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for The Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in rock music, as well as being the driving force behind The Moody Blues, Justin penned classics like “Nights in White Satin”, “Question,” “New Horizons,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Story In Your Eyes,” “The Voice” and “Your Wildest Dreams.”

“Nights in White Satin” continues to be covered by other recording artists all over the world, most recently having chart success with Planet Funk, and the song has featured in several movies including Martin Scorsese’s Casino, Robert De Niro’s A Bronx Tale and Shattered, directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

Over the last five and a half decades the band has sold upwards of fifty-five million albums and, along with Hayward as a solo artist and writer, received numerous awards.

In 2018, Hayward was inducted into the world-famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Moody Blues.

In 2022, he was personally honoured with an OBE for services to music by the late Queen Elizabeth II in her birthday honours list making him an Officer of The Order of The British Empire. The OBE medal was presented to him by King Charles III at an investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle in July 2023.

