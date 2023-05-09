Janely Rodriguez Will Join Children's Theatre Company Acting Company

Currently, the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical is playing at CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage thru June 18, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Th Photo 1 Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company
Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre
Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN Photo 4 Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

Children's Theatre Company has announced that Janely Rodriguez will join CTC's Acting Company, beginning with the 2023-2024 Season.

Janely Rodriguez (she/they/he) has enjoyed roles in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Annie; Cinderella; Spamtown; and Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical at Children's Theatre Company. Janely has also performed in productions with other organizations in the Twin Cities, including Hello, Dolly! (Theater Latté Da) and Iphigenia at Aulis (Ten Thousand Things). Other credits include Man of La Mancha (Asolo Repertory Theatre); Nick's Famingo Grill and The Ghosts of Lote Bravo (Alliance Theatre); and Thumbelita and Schoolhouse Rock Live! (Birmingham Children's Theatre). They hold a B.F.A. from Brenau University. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Janely Rodriguez into our Children's Theatre Company Acting Company," said Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "Janely started at CTC as a performing apprentice and has since been cast again and again. She brings a huge talent, an incredible energy and a giant heart to all of her work and we are delighted to welcome her."

"As one of the very few theatres in the entire country to support and maintain a professional acting company," continued Brosius, "we know well the gift of having an ensemble who work so brilliantly together, trust each other, challenge themselves and our actors, mentor and guide our apprentices and our student actors and bring powerful and delight theatre to our audiences year after year. The history of so much of the greatest theatre in our history from Shakespeare's Globe to the present day is the history of committed and dedicated ensembles. We are proud to have an Acting Company that brings so much to our audiences and our community."

CTC's 2023-2024 Season of seven productions features two world premieres, Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress and Babble Lab, the international sensation Cookin' from South Korea, the only Minnesota stop of the national tour of The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the return of last year's sold out production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the 3-time Tony Award®-nominated musical A Year With Frog and Toad, and the wildly inventive Alice in Wonderland.

Janely's specific roles within the 2023-2024 Season, as well as complete casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date.

Full season subscriptions and renewals for the 2023-2024 Season are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

Currently, the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical is playing at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage thru June 18, 2023. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.



RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season Photo
Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Youth Theatre season, an extraordinary collection of iconic musicals which celebrate individual expression and the power of imagination.  Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the magic of live theater and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

Watch the trailer for An American Tail the Musical at Children's Theatre Company.

AINT MISBEHAVIN at Capri Theater Photo
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Capri Theater

Special Offer: Ain't Misbehavin' at Stage North!

Ballet Company Swings CARMEN Into Roaring Twenties With Jazzy Reimagination Photo
Ballet Company Swings CARMEN Into Roaring Twenties With Jazzy Reimagination

Ballet Co.Laboratory swings back to the Roaring Twenties to close out their 5th Anniversary Season with a bang. Carmen, one of the most well-known operas of all time, takes a leap into modernism with Ballet Co.Laboratory's Carmen in the 1920s, on stage May 19-21 at E.M Pearson Theatre (Concordia University campus).


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre CompanyVideo: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage SeasonDuluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage Season
Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023Phantom Chorus Theatre Presents CHROMA At Dreamland Arts In Early June 2023
Photos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History TheatrePhotos: First Look At the World Premiere Of THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES At History Theatre

Videos

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glensheen
History Theatre (7/08-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Raspberry Island (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Springboard for the Arts (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# True West
Theatre in the Round (4/21-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Decembers
The Jungle (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Not Another D&D Podcast
Pantages Theatre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's Not the Heat, It's the Stupidity
Dudley Riggs Theatre (6/01-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mavericks
State Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with David Sedaris
State Theatre (10/27-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU