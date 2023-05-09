Janely Rodriguez Will Join Children's Theatre Company Acting Company

Children's Theatre Company has announced that Janely Rodriguez will join CTC's Acting Company, beginning with the 2023-2024 Season.

Janely Rodriguez (she/they/he) has enjoyed roles in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Annie; Cinderella; Spamtown; and Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical at Children's Theatre Company. Janely has also performed in productions with other organizations in the Twin Cities, including Hello, Dolly! (Theater Latté Da) and Iphigenia at Aulis (Ten Thousand Things). Other credits include Man of La Mancha (Asolo Repertory Theatre); Nick's Famingo Grill and The Ghosts of Lote Bravo (Alliance Theatre); and Thumbelita and Schoolhouse Rock Live! (Birmingham Children's Theatre). They hold a B.F.A. from Brenau University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janely Rodriguez into our Children's Theatre Company Acting Company," said Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "Janely started at CTC as a performing apprentice and has since been cast again and again. She brings a huge talent, an incredible energy and a giant heart to all of her work and we are delighted to welcome her."

"As one of the very few theatres in the entire country to support and maintain a professional acting company," continued Brosius, "we know well the gift of having an ensemble who work so brilliantly together, trust each other, challenge themselves and our actors, mentor and guide our apprentices and our student actors and bring powerful and delight theatre to our audiences year after year. The history of so much of the greatest theatre in our history from Shakespeare's Globe to the present day is the history of committed and dedicated ensembles. We are proud to have an Acting Company that brings so much to our audiences and our community."

CTC's 2023-2024 Season of seven productions features two world premieres, Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress and Babble Lab, the international sensation Cookin' from South Korea, the only Minnesota stop of the national tour of The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, the return of last year's sold out production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the 3-time Tony Award®-nominated musical A Year With Frog and Toad, and the wildly inventive Alice in Wonderland.

Janely's specific roles within the 2023-2024 Season, as well as complete casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date.

Full season subscriptions and renewals for the 2023-2024 Season are now on sale and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

Currently, the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical is playing at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage thru June 18, 2023. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.