Interview: of SHE KILLS THE MONSTERS at Black Dirt Theater

This production runs March 24th through April 1st

Mar. 09, 2023  
Photo by Erika Sasseville

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

We chat with cast member Kate Munce who plays Agnes Evans about this produciton.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I should say something like "the moments where Agnes learns to lean on her loved ones" but that would be a lie. My favorite moment in the show is Adventurer Steve meeting the Gelatinous Cube.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience lets themselves spend some time in the land of make believe and return with empathy, kindness, and an unyielding desire to fight a dragon.

What is your favorite local spots?

I have spent many a paycheck at Riverside Treasures!

Thank you Kate for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

F...


