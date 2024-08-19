Interview: Tyler Michaels King of THE REUNION at Trademark Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo by Emily Michaels King

The Reunion: A Hilarious New Murder Mystery will be performed by Trademark Theater at the Gremlin Theater in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on select dates from September 19 through October 12, 2024.

The story follows a group of old high school friends who reunite for a murder mystery party game night. The evening is full of fun until the host is mysteriously murdered. Now, the group must keep playing to solve the real-life mystery!

We had the opportunity to chat with Tyler Michaels King, the writer, director, and founder of Trademark Theater, about this exciting production.

What do you enjoy most about your as writer and director with this production?

Being one of the writers and the director, it is a real gift to follow this project all the way from conception to production. The idea starts in your head, and you’re never quite sure if it is going to work or not. But then you add actors, designers, tech teams, run crews, and you see the image in your head come to life!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

Well, I don’t want to spoil anything (it is a murder mystery after all!), but the moment that the victim dies in our play is totally wild and ridiculous moment. The stage goes completely black for a few minutes, and when the lights come back up the whole situation has changed… Did it really happen? Is the victim faking? Should everyone just keep playing the game? What do you do when you are suddenly met with a dead body in the middle of the living room floor?! It's the most meta moment of the show and leads to a lot of absolutely off the wall reactions from the characters.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope they leave with their shoulders released and a big smile on their face. This show is really built to let the audience escape. I hope we provide them with two hours of excitement, entertainment, and bliss.

What are your favorite local spots?

My new favorite spot is Herbst in St. Paul, in the University and 280 area. Great drinks and farm to table food. If you are looking for a nice date night, this is the place!

Thank you Tyler for your time! We look forward to seeing the show!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

