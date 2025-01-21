Interview: Tyler Joseph Ellis of SCHUCKED THE MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tyler Joseph Ellis

Sam Pickart Photography

Shucked: The Musical will be making its national tour stop at the Des Moines Performing Arts in Des Moines, Iowa, from January 28 to February 2, 2025.

We chat with Tyler Joseph Ellis, who plays Storyteller #2 in this production of Shucked: The Musical.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Shucked?

My favorite part of being Storyteller #2 is getting to directly engage with the audience. No audience is the same, so getting to address each one from the very first moment of the show is such a treat. Not many people know what this show is about coming in, and what a fun job it is to usher people through it for the first time.

What is your favorite moment in Shucked?

My favorite moment may have to be the phone call scene toward the end of the first act. The Storytellers and Gordy have this meticulously choreographed comedy routine involving two phone conversations happening simultaneously. When we started rehearsals, it was probably the most daunting part of the show for me. With loads of practice (including running the beginning of it with Maya every show before we enter), we have gotten it to a place of which I am super proud. I cannot believe I get to do it every night.

Photo courtesy of Shucked the Musical

What is your favorite song in Shucked?

My favorite song has got to be “I Do”. It was very high up on my 2023 Spotify Wrapped, and for good reason! Now I get to watch it onstage every show, and it truly never gets old. The whole sequence reminds me of the bench scene in Carousel. With that show, you’re watching a couple indirectly profess their feelings for each other with the safety net of conditional phrasing (“IF I loved you”). It is similar with “I Do”: two sets of couples telling each other what they so desperately want from love, but under the veil of a vow-writing exercise (“why don’t you pretend I’m him/her?”). Genius!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Shucked?

I really hope audiences walk away happier than they came in. That sounds so trite, but I mean it. I cannot tell you how many people at the stage door say things like “I’ve had a tough couple of weeks, and I really needed a good laugh.” To provide joy like that is very profound. After our shows in Chicago, we had to walk through the lobby to get to the stage door, and I’d often catch exiting audience members reciting their favorite jokes to one another and laughing. It doesn’t really get better than that.

Have you been to Iowa before? Any places you're hoping to check out while in the area?

I have never once been to Iowa, but am thrilled to finally make my way to the ol’ IA! I will most certainly be having a meal at Centro (I’ve been eyeing the vegan sausage pizza for weeks). If anyone has any recommendations, let me know!

Thank you Tyler for your time! We look forward to having you in Iowa!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments