Interview: Talia Suskauer on PARADE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photo courtesy of Talia Suskauer

The first national tour of Parade will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from January 21 to 26, 2025.

We had the opportunity to chat with Talia Suskauer, who plays Lucille Frank, about this production and his excitement about coming to Minnesota.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of Parade?

PARADE is a show that I grew up listening to. Some of the best songs in musical theatre are from this show. So, to be a part of this show, sing this score, and get to play Lucille at this moment in time is a real honor. Another cool thing about being a part of this show is how it personally intersects with who I am. I get to play a real Jewish character who was the same age that I am when this story takes place. This whole experience already feels bashert (a Yiddish word that means “fate”).

What is your favorite song in the show?

This is an impossible question to answer. I think there are two sonically perfect songs in the musical theatre canon. What this means, for me, is that when I listen to them, every hair on my body stands up— I could ascend straight up to heaven. One is “Sunday” from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and the second is “The Old Red Hills of Home” from PARADE. So I think I am going to have to say that one. Ask me again in a few months.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I love “All the Wasted Time”. It was beautifully staged by Michael Arden in the 2023 revival, and I am so honored to live in that for 9 months with my beautiful Leo, Max Chernin.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this show?

I hope the audience leaves moved and shaken— no one should leave this show with a settled stomach. It should unnerve people; it should make people think. I want people to leave the show remembering nuance— something that I think we’ve collectively forgotten as a society. Not everything is black and white. I want people to be better listeners, kinder to one another, and speak out when confronted by or witnessing antisemitism or racism in their lives.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I have not been to Minnesota! I am really looking forward to it. Going to check out some of Minneapolis’ amazing museums and have to take a trip to the Mall of America!

Thank you Talia for your time! We look forward to having you in Minnesota!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

Comments