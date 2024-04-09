Interview: Shinah Hey of BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shinah Hey as Cynthia Wells

Photo by Dan Norman

The soundtrack of a generation inspired this BROADWAY SMASH HIT! A HUGE CAST of 29 singers and dancers bring many of Carole King’s GREATEST HITS to life in a triumphant CELEBRATION! For nearly six years, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical thrilled Broadway audiences with the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame music legend. As a woman in the music industry, King broke barriers and became one of the most prolific songwriters of our time!

We chat with Shinah Hey who plays Cynthia Wells in the Chanhassen Dinner Theaters production of Beautiful.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?

I love being able to play a fully formed female comedic character. So often the comedic women in shows are portrayed as silly, stupid, or mean and Cynthia is quite the opposite. She is dry and funny and strong, but she is also a supportive friend, a caring partner and smart woman. It is so refreshing!

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song in this production has to be “Up On The Roof”. Alan Bach and I enter the stage immediately after, so we get to listen to it eight times a week. It never gets old! John Jamison’s voice as lead drifter is truly amazing.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My absolute favorite moment in this show is my first scene in act two. I get to do a heartfelt and funny scene with Monet and then go straight into a scene with Alan. Both people are such treasures, and it is the biggest gift to be able to do that scene from the show. PLUS, I get to wear the cutest yellow ensemble you have ever seen!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Beautiful?

I hope people come out of the show with the initiative to keep going. Keep going in life. You will run into hard times. The hardest of times. BUT what can come out of it is something beautiful.

What are your favorite local spots?

I have so many favorites!! I love Elm Creek Park Reserve for the best trails and playgrounds. Recently Monet’s parents took me to Smith in Eden Prairie, and I am now obsessed with everything there. I also love Lu’s sandwiches and Crumb Gourmet Deli! ALSO, the Bakers Wife has the best pastries and donuts. Yum! I am hungry now.

Thank you Shinah for your time!

