Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This produciton will run December 5- 10, 2023

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDE Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!
Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup Photo 3 Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup
Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performin Photo 4 Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performing Apprenticeships

Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Photo courtesy of Senzel Ahmady

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV).

We chat with Senzel Ahmady who plays Jasmine in the national touring production of Aladdin. 

What do you enjoy most about playing your character? 

I love getting to live out my dream as a little girl to actually be a princess, and who else to be none other than my favorite princess of all time. She was the first Disney princess who actually looked like me and I've resonated with her since. I still have my childhood Jasmine costume at home. 

What is your favorite moment in Aladdin? 

I love when Aladdin and Jasmine meet in the marketplace for the first time. I don't want to ruin any of the new elements of the musical if you haven't seen it but Aladdin and Jasmine first lock eyes in the middle of a song in a very West Side Story-esque way that I just love. 

What is your favorite song in Aladdin?

I get asked this question a lot and I always answer A Whole New World. It might be a cliche answer but getting to ride that magic carpet every night never gets old. There's a reason that song still resonates with so many people 30 years after the animated feature was released! 

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Aladdin? 

I hope that audiences can take in the newer elements of our musical that are not seen in the animated feature. I like to tell people how a lot of our newer elements were actually ideas previously thought of when making the animated feature, and so our version of Aladdin is somewhat a fuller version of the story! 

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while here? I actually have! One of my closest friends from college, Lauren Jasper, grew up in Minneapolis and I got to visit her last summer. I love thrifting and she took me to Hunt and Gather, which I have to say is the best thrift store I've ever been to. I can't wait to take some of my cast mates there!

Thank you Senzel for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

2
Cast and Creative Team Set for Yasmina Rezas ART at Guthrie Theater Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for Yasmina Reza's ART at Guthrie Theater

Guthrie Theater will present award-winning comedy 'ART'. Find out more about this hilarious play and its upcoming performances.

3
Review: GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages Theatre Photo
Review: GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages Theatre

What did our critic think of GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages Theatre?

4
Artistry Theater to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein Photo
Artistry Theater to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein This December

Get ready for a magical musical theater celebration with Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Artistry! Don't miss this 75-minute show featuring the greatest musical theater writing duo of the 20th century.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisInterview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages TheatreReview: GIRL NAMED TOM - ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR at Pantages Theatre
Interview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIACInterview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIAC
Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at NorthropInterview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Gift of the Magi in Minneapolis / St. Paul Gift of the Magi
Lowry Lab Theater (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour
State Theatre (4/16-4/16)
Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy in Minneapolis / St. Paul Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
State Theatre (12/09-12/09)
The Black Violence Experience Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Black Violence Experience Tour
State Theatre (2/10-2/10)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Hairspray in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hairspray
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Herbie Hancock Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Herbie Hancock Live
State Theatre (4/04-4/04)
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You