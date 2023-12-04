Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Photo courtesy of Senzel Ahmady

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV).

We chat with Senzel Ahmady who plays Jasmine in the national touring production of Aladdin.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

I love getting to live out my dream as a little girl to actually be a princess, and who else to be none other than my favorite princess of all time. She was the first Disney princess who actually looked like me and I've resonated with her since. I still have my childhood Jasmine costume at home.

What is your favorite moment in Aladdin?

I love when Aladdin and Jasmine meet in the marketplace for the first time. I don't want to ruin any of the new elements of the musical if you haven't seen it but Aladdin and Jasmine first lock eyes in the middle of a song in a very West Side Story-esque way that I just love.

What is your favorite song in Aladdin?

I get asked this question a lot and I always answer A Whole New World. It might be a cliche answer but getting to ride that magic carpet every night never gets old. There's a reason that song still resonates with so many people 30 years after the animated feature was released!

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Aladdin?

I hope that audiences can take in the newer elements of our musical that are not seen in the animated feature. I like to tell people how a lot of our newer elements were actually ideas previously thought of when making the animated feature, and so our version of Aladdin is somewhat a fuller version of the story!

Have you been to Minnesota before?

Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while here? I actually have! One of my closest friends from college, Lauren Jasper, grew up in Minneapolis and I got to visit her last summer. I love thrifting and she took me to Hunt and Gather, which I have to say is the best thrift store I've ever been to. I can't wait to take some of my cast mates there!

Thank you Senzel for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis.

