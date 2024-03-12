Interview: RALPH PRENTICE DANIEL of HAIRSPRAY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Hairspray is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

We chat with Ralph Prentice Daniel who plays Wilbur Turnblad in the national touring production of Hairspray.

What do you enjoy most about your role as Wilbur Turnblad?

I love that Wilbur is a loving and kind man. He loves his family and would do anything to make them happy. He’s the lovable, accepting dad. He is truly happy, and nothing bothers him. He’s taught me to not take everything so serious. Just smile, laugh, and be happy.



What is your favorite moment in Hairspray?

My favorite moment in Hairpray is when Edna comforts Tracy. It’s pure love. She reminds

Tracy that she’s beautiful. It’s just tender and so heartwarming. It really shows a mother’s love.



What is your favorite song in Hairspray?

“I Know Where I’ve Been.” It’s a powerful song that reminds us the importance of standing

together in the face of injustice. Deidre Lang is breathtaking when she delivers that number



What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Hairspray?

I want the audiences to leave feeling inspired. To see that we have a lot of work to do to break down racial barriers and embrace diversity. To stand up against discrimination, challenge societal norms, and work together to create a more inclusive and harmonious society.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you are hoping to check out while here?

I have! The tour played Minneapolis last season. I’m excited to visit the F. Scott Fitzgerald

House, Summit Avenue, and the Wabasha Street Caves.

Thank you Ralph for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.