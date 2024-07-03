Interview: Plasma of A NIGHT ON BROADWAY WITH PLASMA at Flipphone Events Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plasma

Photo by Mettie Ostrowski

Get ready for a spectacular night on Broadway! Starring PLASMA from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, this sensational performance will take place at The Saloon in Minneapolis, Minnesota, presented by Flip Phone Events on Sunday, July 8th, starting at 8 PM. Sing and dance along to your favorite Broadway songs.

This show will also feature local drag artists:

Domita Sanchez (host)

Sasha Cassadine

Luna Muse

Aranya

Suture Fancy

Rustina Phoenix Nutz

We chat with Plasma about musical theater, this event, and being in Minnesota!

What is your top favorite musical?

Just ONE? That’s tough. I’d say either Funny Girl or Dreamgirls.

What is your top favorite musical song?

Right now, probably “Thanks A Lot but No Thanks” from a MOVIE musical (is that cheating?) called It’s Always Fair Weather. Dolores Gray sings the roof off.

What is your dream role?

Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard! We’re both middle aged Scorpio women in Hollywood!

What are you looking forward to with A Night On Broadway with Plasma with Flipphone events?

The BALLADS! Nothing butters me up like a well-executed Broadway ballad. I might even dust one off myself!

What do you hope attendees of the A Night On Broadway with Plasma take away from the event?

I hope attendees feel invigorated by our storytelling abilities. That’s what makes theatre magic. It’s not the talent, the training or the technique; it’s the storytelling!

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I HAVE been to Minnesota before! I’ve even been to Mall of America. I think I got some Batman Legos there a LONG time ago. This time, though, I’d love to explore more queer spaces. I’m so excited to come back!

Thank you Plasma for your time! We look forward to having you here! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

