Interview: Phillip Phillips of PHILLIP PHILLIPS - THE DRIFT BACK TOUR at Varsity Theater

This concert will be on October 14, 2023

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Phillip Phillips
Photo courtesy of Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips, winner of American Idol season 11 is bringing his Drift Back tour the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

We chat with Phillip Phillips about his upcoming concert and return to Minneapolis. 

Tell us about the music that will be in this concert? What can we expect?

What you can expect at my concert is a mixture of high energy and also some quieter moments that get more intimate.  I like diversity and I’ve always tried to have that in my show. My band is so talented and we like to jam and have a good time and make sure that the crowd does as well!

What is your favorite song you're singing in this concert?

I’m not sure I have a favorite song to sing.  It changes nightly because I play a different show each night.  I think “So Will I” and Dancing With Your Shadows” will be really fun to play this year!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your concert?

I hope the audience leaves my show wanting more happy they spent 90minutes with me and my band.  I like connecting with my fans and hearing them sing so this show is really their show, not mine.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

 I’ve played Minny several times and everyone is always so good to me there. First Ave was so great to play the few times I have just because of the history.

Thank you Phillip for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

For more concert and ticket information, please click the ticket link below.



