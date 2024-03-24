Interview: PETER HARGRAVE of THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Peter Hargrave

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

We chat with Peter Hargrave who plays Scar in the national touring production of The Lion King.

What do you enjoy most about playing your role in The Lion King?

There’s a million different ways I could go with this answer. There’s a lot to love about playing Scar. I’ll give the three that come to mind right now:

1. In a play of full and wonderful characters, Scar has the runway to display the full range of humanity. He’s evil, sure. But he’s also funny, intelligent, insecure, powerful, sad, and you-have-no-idea-how-weird. It’s a great challenge and a never-ending quest to live up to the excellence Scar is written with.

2. Scar gets to play with nearly every character in the show, so my performance has the benefit of being buoyed by everyone in the ecosystem. Perhaps most so by the real lead of our show, our dancing and singing ensemble. I’m in a place with truly remarkable colleagues and I love bearing witness to their performances every night.

3. Most obviously, the costume and makeup. Our head of hair and make-up, Danae Jimenez, spends about 35-minutes applying the intricate Scar “snarl” before every show. At the 15-minute call, four departments (wardrobe, sound, hair/make-up, and puppets) come to dress me into the 32.5-pound costume. I’m the first to admit that the costume gets heavy on a two-show day, but the storytelling advantage these pieces give you is irreplaceable. What they accomplished in the original design and the way that they’ve been able to maintain and improve that design over the years make it the most wonderful costume/make-up combo in Broadway history. And I’m not saying that to hype the show, I actually believe that. The only competitors would be… many other costume/make-up combos in The Lion King

What is your favorite song in the Lion King?

“Circle of Life.” Cliché, I know, I know. Honestly, though, there isn’t a more iconic opening in musical theatre history. From the remarkable and unmistakable Rafiki call to the blackout after presenting baby Simba, the audience has been immersed into a completely new world filled with iconic music, brilliant staging, astounding vocals, and breathtaking puppetry.

I first saw The Lion King when I was 11 years old. I’m 34 now, but my 11-year-old self still watches “Circle of Life” from stage right every night before my first entrance.

What is your favorite moment in The Lion King?

From the audience perspective, it has to be something known in the show as the “9-piece mask”. It happens during Rafiki’s number, “He Lives in You,” as our ensemble builds a proscenium-sized mask of Mufasa in the background. As Rafiki is reminding Simba of his connection to his father, you can see the pieces floating out from the wings. You even think you’ve figured out how all the pieces go together when, BAM! A piece of theatrical lighting brilliance turns everything you thought you knew was coming on its head. It’s just the right tug on your visual senses to let you drop even further into the emotional heart of the play.

For me personally, I’m now more partial to the moments offstage. Bowing to our cheetah from the wings, dancing with our giraffes, or fist-bumping and wishing a “good show” to a local crew member you just met a week before. Those little moments keep 8 shows a week joyous, community-driven, and are a daily reminder of the miracle it is to make every show happen.

Peter Hargrave as Scar in The Lion King

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What do you hope audiences who see this production take away from it?

Mufasa tells Simba, “Remember who you are.”

Remembering where you come from, who you represent, and, therefore, who you live on behalf of is the universal journey we’re all on. Every hero faces failure, grief, and loss of purpose. If we can watch the hero onstage overcome those things to rediscover his highest potential, maybe we can be inspired to do the same in our own lives.

And as is true with any hero, Simba can’t do it alone. We shouldn’t either. There’s a serious call in The Lion King to maintain the “delicate balance” of the circle of life. How do we depend on and care for our community in equal parts? How do we spread our resources out to make sure everyone has enough? Simba finds out he can only be the best version of himself when he fights for the legacy his family set out for him and the community that encouraged him along the way. I think there’s something in that for all of us as well.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I’ve been to 40 states altogether, 18 different ones in the 22 stops I’ve had so far on this tour. But I’ve never been to Minnesota!

I’m a big baseball stadium tourist, so I’m thrilled we’ll be there at the beginning of the season so Target Field can become my 21st baseball stadium visited.

Waterfalls and art museums speak to my soul, so I imagine I’ll spend several hours between Minnehaha Falls and The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

And, as always, it’s fun to depend on other touring friends and friends that have worked at The Guthrie to say, “Hey, you’re in Minneapolis? I loved _____!” It’s mostly food recommendations, but aren’t those the best?

Thank you Peter for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.