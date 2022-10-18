Interview: Nathan Carter of NATHAN CARTER LIVE IN CONCERT at Ames Center

Irish phenomenon Nathan Carter brings his action packed live show to Minnesota for the first time! Backed by his stellar 6 piece band, a Nathan Carter show is a unique blend of Celtic, Irish, Classic Country and Pop favorites not to be missed. Performing with their Irish warmth and infectious energy, fans will hear hits like "Caledonia", "Wagon Wheel", "The Rare Auld Times", and "The Irish Rover".



Singing sensation Nathan Carter is a household name in Ireland. The highly acclaimed singer/songwriter boasts one the most successful live acts on the Irish music scene today. He has achieved huge chart success with six albums, two singles and two music DVDs all reaching No.1 on the Irish music charts, beating out artists such as Michael Bublé, One Direction and Pharell Williams for the top position, and ensuring a huge fan following to boot.



Already a music veteran at thirty years, Nathan's life as a singer and musician started at the tender age of four. Born and raised in Liverpool, Carter grew up in a family with strong Irish roots. He won All Ireland medals for singing and the accordion at just 12 years of age, and became a member of the Liverpool Céili band, before embarking on solo performances across Liverpool, the UK and Ireland.



While traditional Irish music was in his DNA, country music also played a huge role during his formative years. Growing up his parents and his grandmother (Nan) introduced him to the world of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Don Williams and Dolly Parton. As he got older Nathan was further influenced by a new generation of country singers including Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Shania Twain and Brad Paisley, and soon he began performing a country music set on Liverpool's pub scene. Equipped with his accordion and guitar and chauffeured from gigs in Liverpool, London, Birmingham and Ireland by his Nan, Nathan began to develop his unique music style, mixing elements of traditional and modern country, celtic and pop music and attracting an expanding fan base.

We chat with Nathan about his upcoming concert at the Ames Center

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It is simply fantastic to be back on the road playing music again after the long layoff due to Covid. I can't wait to play the USA once again and I'm looking forward to meeting fans old and new on this tour.

Do you have a favorite song that you like to perform or that is in your concert?

One of my favorite love songs is the classic (good morning beautiful )- I heard this song some years ago on the radio and I simply couldn't wait to record it -it's always a special moment during the show when we get to perform this song !

What do you hope anyone attending your concert takes away from it?

I sincerely hope that they will leave the show wanting more - it's an energy packed show featuring some of the top musicians in Ireland on stage - expect everything from Irish traditional tunes to Irish folk , some evergreen Irish ballads and some brand new songs of Ireland also -so hopefully a great night for everyone!

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

Actually it's the first time I've ever played in Minnesota so we are really looking forward to the show, and I can't wait to check out the city too!

We are travelling on a Tour Bus so I'm not sure how much time we will have to check out the place before and after the show , but rest assured if I get any time I will!

Thank you Nathan for your time!

For more information and tickets, click the ticket link button

Photo courtesy of Nathan Carter