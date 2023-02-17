Interview: Monty Hays of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Photo by Dan Norman

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

We chat with Monty Hays [they/he] who plays Emma Nolan in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of the Prom.

What is your favorite song in The Prom?

There are so many, but for sure it's either Zazz or Barry is Going to Prom.

What is your favorite moment in The Prom?

Any moment I get to share with Maya Richardson who plays Alyssa is such a joy. They are such a giving and caring scene partner!

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

It's scary playing one of the first lesbian characters at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, let alone being one of the first trans actors to be hired there. Emma and I have a lot more in common than I originally thought. She sings in Dance With You "I don't want to be a scapegoat for people to oppose; What I want is simple as far as wanting goes." I don't want to be controversial just by being me, I just want to do what I'm passionate about with people I love and trust.

Why is the story of The Prom important?

Having not just one, but multiple queer principal characters is so important. Being gay is not a "one size fits all" experience. The person in the audience who relates to Barry Glickman might not have thought about the struggles that the person who relates to Alyssa Greene went through in her coming out journey, but this show puts all of those experiences in one space, in one story. They all beautifully intertwine with one another and provide different queer perspectives.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Prom?

I hope this show provides a safe space for the audience. I hope they feel free to let out their feelings of joy, shame, pride, embarrassment, whatever they may feel, especially for the audience members who identify as LGBTQ+. I hope this show opens up conversations within families, no matter how hard or uncomfortable they may be. Having uncomfortable conversations is so much better than sweeping things under the table and pretending they do not exist.

What are your favorite local spots?

Listen, nothing hits better on a two show day than Na's Thai Cafe. I'm still fairly new to the Chanhassen area, so I would usually stick to a trip to Lunds and Byerly's, but there are so many independent restaurants around the theatre that are scrumptious. Na's Thai Cafe feels like a warm hug after working really hard. It's great food and a super comforting atmosphere!

Thank you Monty for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.