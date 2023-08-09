Interview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First Avenue

This event is on Saturday August 12, 2023

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Interview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First Avenue
Interview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First Avenue
Marcia Marcia Marcia 
Photo courtesy of Marcia Marcia Marcia

First Avenue presents

Flip Phone XXL: Short Shortz at First Avenue Minneapolis

A Summer Dance Party  starring Marcia Marcia Marcia, featuring Nocturna Lee Mission, Onya Deek, Ken Doll, and Aranya, with guests Epiphany Kali (CA) and Chevelle Brooks (TX), music by DJ Queenduin and hosted by Sasha Cassadine

We chat with Marcia Marcia Marcia about this event and coming to Minnesota! 

What are you looking forward to with the Short Shortz event at Flipphone? 

I think what I’m most excited about is bringing Marcia back to Minneapolis! Very few people know this, but when I was working at the Guthrie theater for the summer a couple of years ago, that was sort of the mental birthplace of Marcia!

What is your favorite part about summer? 

My favorite part about summer is definitely the weather. I love New York City, but the six months of gloomy, cold weather is kind of a downer. I just feel like some of my fondest memories are spent outside over the summer.

What is your message for everyone right now? 

 My message for everyone right now is honestly just to invest in self-education. We’re living through a time where some people are believing a lot of harmful rhetoric that is seriously affecting peoples lives. Arm yourself with the truth, and try and stay positive.

Interview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First Avenue

Do you have any favorite places in Minneapolis or places you're hoping to check out?

As I mentioned, I worked and lived in Minneapolis for an entire summer a couple of years back, so I’m excited to revisit the places I love going! Maxwell’s Pub was a favorite amongst our cast.

Thank you Marcia Marcia Marcia for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




