Interview: Mack Armbruster of MARY POPPINS at 4 Community Theatre

This production runs July 21st through August 5th, 2023

We chat with Mark Armbruster who plays Mary Poppins in the 4 Community Theatre's production of Mary Poppins.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

 I remember when I was around the age of 7 or 8 years old my parents showed me Mary Poppins for the very first time on our VHS player and needless to say after watching the film I was hooked.  As a child, I always considered Mary Poppins to be one of my role models; her kind and firm nature in addition to the lessons she taught to the Banks family certainly helped shape me into the woman I am today.  One of the things I have enjoyed the most about playing Mary Poppins is figuring out ways to bring a sense of myself into the character.  It has been so much fun to discover the ways in which I can relate to Mary's journey throughout the show as well as witness the ways in which she touches the hearts and minds of other characters in this production.

What is your favorite song in the show?

 I can honestly say I love each and every song in this musical; however, if I had to pick a favorite song of mine in the show it would be Feed The Birds.  In my opinion, the song expresses the importance of charity and the profound impact an individual can have in the lives of others.  The song itself is a simple tune but it is a reminder of what we as a society want in this world: people who care for each other and who would choose to do the right thing with their tuppence.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is at the very end when Mary is reminiscing about her time with the Banks family before she moves on.  This is the first time Mary shows to the audience a sense of raw emotion and in a way is not her usual "practically perfect" self as she has genuinely made a wonderful connection with the family.  Ultimately, she knows in the end that her time with the Banks family is complete and now the family must do the rest on their own.

What doy ou hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience takes away many things from this wonderful production, however, the one lesson I hope they takeaway is "anything can happen if you let it" and if you have any aspirations or dreams for yourself to go out and chase them.  As Walt Disney once said "all of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." 

What are your favorite local spots? 

A few of my favorite local spots in the Twin Cities include: The Copper Hen, Hi-Lo Diner and Nolo's Kitchen and Bar.  I am a huge brunch girl so any chance I can do a brunch on a weekend I am always down.  A few places I enjoy visiting during the summer include Nelson's Ice Cream in Stillwater, Minnehaha Falls and Downtown Wayzata.  

Thank you Mack for your time!

For more show and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below




