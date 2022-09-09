Interview: Lux Mortenson of NEXT TO NORMAL at Wild Wood Theatre

Next to Normal,, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

We chat with Lux Mortenson who plays Diana Goodman about their role and the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It still feels slightly surreal to have actual human beings sitting in the audience now that live theatre has returned, but it could not be more welcomed! There's a magic connection that exists onstage between a performer and their audience, and it just can't be replicated virtually. It's thrilling to have that again.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

Diana Goodman is easily one of the most complicated people I've ever had the privilege to play. In the past I've hammed it up in roles like Susan in [Title of Show] or Ursula in the Little Mermaid, but Diana is rarely funny and if she is it's by accident. She's the type of character that actors dream about getting to sink their teeth into because she's so incredibly layered. She's dry, smart as a whip, guarded, but yet so vulnerable. It's the type of role that I could play 1000 times and still find new pieces of her night after night, and that's so exciting.

What was your process for developing your character?

I am a huge fan of making playlists full of music that I feel like the character would listen to to get into their headspace. I decided early in the process that Diana was very influenced by her mother growing up and that includes her music tastes. So there's a lot of 60s and 70s singer-songwriters on there right now like Carole King, Janis Ian, and Stevie Nicks. I also started a diary for Diana, and I've been journaling major moments in the show to give them additional context and depth.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

Oh boy, do I! My favorite song has always been "I've Been" which is a song Diana's husband, Dan, sings towards the end of the first act. I think it's such a gorgeous and vulnerable piece, and you really get the first peek into Dan's mind and how Diana's mental illness has taken a toll on him and their marriage. The last few lines of the song always break my heart, but I won't spoil them now. It's brilliant writing.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

The most obvious challenge with playing Diana for me is handling her mental illness with care and total empathy. I never want her to be a caricature, and I know that's something the Wildwood Theatre holds incredibly dear as well. There's a lot of resources and check-ins to make sure we're on a path that's sustainable for me as a performer but also intentional for Diana and her truth.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience leaves this show with a new perspective on grief, loss, family, and ultimately, hope. I hope that we've told a beautiful story, made people laugh and cry, and maybe melted some faces off with our stunning vocals. Mostly, I hope people leave with just a little bit more empathy for people like Diana and the entire Goodman family than they had before.

What are your favorite local spots?

Funny enough, I moved to Minneapolis just a few short months before Covid shut down the Twin Cities for quite awhile so I'm still discovering my favorite spots as the world comes back to life. So far, I love going treasure hunting at Hunt and Gather which is a fabulous two-story oddity/vintage shop that you could spend hours in. My partner and I also go absolutely wild for Cardigan Donuts, and I would eat their coffee cake donut every day if I could. Lastly, Bebe Zitos is an ice cream shop on our block that opened during 2020, and their ice cream is THE BEST. Go try their Romeu e Julieta and get some extra Ritz cracker topping for me!

Thank you Lux for your time!

Photo by Jack Everett Mortenson