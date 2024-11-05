Interview: Lindsey Pearce of LES MISÉRABLES Tour at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the most celebrated musicals, Les Misérables, is making its return to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We chat with cast member Lindsey Heather Pearce, who plays Fantine, to discuss the production and her excitement about performing in Minnesota!

What do you enjoy most about being in Les Mis?

What I enjoy most is the experience of being there every day. Every single person involved in making that show happen truly believes in the show. Every department believes in the story. Getting to be in a building that is full of that energy is an incredible thing, and it makes the show shine. I saw the tour of Les Mis back in 2005, it was one of the first musicals I ever heard and ever saw live. I look around every day like "I cannot believe I am in Les Misérables."

What is your favorite song in Les Mis?

My favorite song in the show is Stars. It has been my favorite song since I was a little girl, and our amazing Javert (Nick Rehberger) sings it like no other. My favorite song to be in is One Day More at the end of Act 1. Getting to be with our entire cast, singing our hearts out and experiencing that music, marching toward a common goal is just thrilling.

What is your favorite moment in Les Mis?

My favorite moment in Les Mis is when Fantine and Eponine get to take JVJ's hand to bring him home, and then all three of them sing, "To love another person is to see the face of God."

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope they can take away how much love is wrapped up into the story. It's about redemption of course, it's about the strength of the people and the human spirit, but the amount of deep love that is folded into every facet of the show is what I hope audiences take home with them.

Any places you're hoping to check out or visit while you're here?

I got to go back to the Mary Tyler Moore statue for sure, and I want to walk along the Mississippi over to Boom Island Park for those good views. Oh, and I have to go back to the Spoon bridge and Cherry in Loring Park/the sculpture garden.

Thank you Lindsey for your time, we look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments