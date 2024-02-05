Interview: Leah Smith, Olivia Oltmanns, And Sydney Berrier of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS at Target Center

February 9-11, 2024

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Interview: Leah Smith, Olivia Oltmanns, And Sydney Berrier of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS at Target Center
Interview: Leah Smith, Olivia Oltmanns, And Sydney Berrier of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS at Target Center
Photo courtesy of Disney On Ice

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice -- where every story starts with a wish! Take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, and friends through the timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Cars, and today’s favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana. Experience the on-ice debuts of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Asha from Wish, and create enchanted memories with Tiana, Rapunzel, and The Disney Princesses. Celebrate the unforgettable adventures of Disney and Pixar brought to life in new ways at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars at Target Center on February 9-11

We chat with three cast members who are Minnesota natives.

Leah Smith

What do you enjoy about performing?

I love putting on a show for the audience and generating a reaction from the spectators. It’s so fun to get all dressed up in costume, put on show makeup and rock the routines we have worked so hard to perfect! That clean program feeling is euphoric!

How would you describe your performance style?

I would say I have a very intense and contemporary performance style. Disney On Ice has offered me a new opportunity to practice a different style of performance which is more upbeat and vibrant.

What do you want the audience to get from your performance?

I want the audience to enjoy watching my performance! I hope it brings smiles to their faces and inspires them to get into a mode of performance or self-expression!

 Olivia Oltmanns:

What do you enjoy about performing?

The crowd really drives me. No matter how I am feeling on a certain day in a certain show, they push me to be my best and always bring a true smile to my face.

How would you describe your performance style?

I would like to say I am powerful, strong, and energetic.

What do you want the audience to get from your performance?

Besides entertainment, I hope the audience shares my pure enjoyment for what I am doing. I hope my happiness radiates on to them! :)

Sydney Berrier:

What do you enjoy about performing?

I enjoy the smiles I bring to other people’s faces when I skate and the satisfaction of reaching people when I skate.

How would you describe your performance style?

I can be both a strong and steady performer and a graceful and elegant one.

What do you want the audience to get from your performance?

I want the audience to leave feeling happy and pumped.

Thank you Leah, Olivia, and Sydney! 

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




